A COUNTY triathlon duo are celebrating race triumphs in the Ironman Portugal-Cascais, reports KELLY SALTER.
Competing in the women’s 45 to 49 age group, Monmouth Tri Club’s Claire Jackson took on a 2.4-mile swim in Cascais Bay on the Atlantic coast, a 112-mile bike ride along the Portuguese Riveria and around the Estoril Formula 1 circuit, finishing with a hilly 26.2 run which ended in the heart of Cascais town.
Finishing in 11 hours 40 minutes 53 seconds, and coming 43rd out of 164 women, Claire’s lung-bursting effort has qualified her for the 2025 Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.
“It all came together on race day – with a few little dramas in the build-up,” she said.
“I had a great swim and bike, and although my run wasn’t my best, considering I’ve had a lot of time off this year due to an ankle injury and hadn’t done as much training as I would have liked, I somehow got round and came home in fifth and grabbed a qualification spot.”
Racing at the same venue in the Ironman 70.3, club mate Phil Bryant tackled a 1.9-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run, finishing in an impressive 6.18.20.