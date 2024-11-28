WELSH National-winning trainer Sam Thomas returned to Chepstow for Friday's meeting and secured an on-the day double through victories on the Monmouthshire course and at Ascot.
The week also saw success for fellow local horseman David Evans, who was crowned Welsh Flat Racing Trainer of the Year, while Thursday’s awards night also saw a lifetime achievement award for Geoff Lewis, 88, who is still the only Welshman to saddle a Derby winner, on Mill Reef in 1971.
Abergavenny-raised Thomas, who famously won the Gold Cup as a jockey on Denman in 2008, saw 11-8 favourite Range make all the running at Chepstow in the feature 2m 3½f handicap chase, landing a first win over the fences by 6L.
The seven-year-old fell on his chasing debut at Chepstow last month but made no mistake this time, powering home by 6L under Sam Twiston-Davies.
Some 45 minutes earlier in Berkshire, Celtic Dino had made it two from two over hurdles, winning the Troy Asset Management “Introductory” Hurdle.
And Thomas is excited to see how far Celtic Dino can go, having been a 14L winner on his jumping debut at Wincanton last month.
Olly Murphy’s Wade Out, Nicky Henderson’s Joyeuse and French raider Nothing To Sea all brought unbeaten records to Ascot, but the five-year-old came home 4 3/4L clear under Dylan Johnston.
The 4-6 favourite was sent straight to the front and was travelling powerfully as he rounded the home turn in front before storming clear.
Thomas, who watched on from Chepstow, said: “It was a better race today and to see him go and win like that was great.
"It’s exciting to have a nice horse like that and we just need to look after him, take it one race at a time and not get too carried away.
“He’s a big baby, that’s the way I’d describe him. Even at home in everything he does he’s green, but it’s exciting and nice to have such a talented horse in the yard.”
Paddy Power cut Celtic Dino to 25-1 from 40-1 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at March’s Cheltenham Festival, and Thomas is looking forward to raising his sights, but added: “I think he wants a flat track and good ground, but we’ll see. He’s definitely not going to want the ground too soft.”
On Range's first success, he added: "He's still quite novicey but it was great to see him jump nicely and win.
"He fell last time but almost needed to make a mistake at some point, to learn to respect the fences as he was quite blase over them sometimes.
"Sam said the ground had probably dried out more than we would have liked, so it's good he won despite wanting softer going. He's just got to learn to settle more, but we always thought he might end up being a sort of Welsh National horse. He's one to look forward to."
The week also brought success for Pandy trainer Evans, whose 37 wins this season helped him win the 2024 Welsh Flat Racing Trainer honour at the Vale of Glamorgan Hotel awards night.
The Ty-Derlwyn Farm-based horseman launched the year with an amazing 150-1 success at Kempton with Lovealot Bear in the Unibet Fillies’ Novice Stakes.
Also honoured was Derby-winning jockey Geoff Lewis, who grew up near Brecon, and was a leading jockey on the flat throughout the 1960s and 70s, winning five Classics as well as the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in 1971, also on Mill Reef.
He retired as a jockey in 1979 before turning to training and training almost 500 winners.