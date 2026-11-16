GOLD Cup-winning jockey-turned-trainer Sam Thomas saw Range race home third in the £55,000 Southern Cranes Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton.
The Grosmont-raised trainer’s 14/1 shot under Dylan Johnston came home 2 3/4L behind the 22/1 Neil Mulholland-trained winner Ike Sport ridden by Harry Atkins, with the Paul Nicholls-trained 100/30-rated Maldini Milano under Paddy Hanton taking second just 1/2L in front.
The 2m 4f race result secured a £6,758 pay out for owners the Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group, who own Thomas' yard.
Fika also secured another third at Bangor-on-Dee under Johnston in the Junior "National Hunt" Hurdle over 2m 1/2F, although the pay out for the 4/1 shot was a more modest £1,215.
Doctor on Call wings in at Windsor
And Doctor On Call made it a third placing in a week with third at Windsor in the £25,000 Challenger Stayers' Hurdle Series Qualifier over 3m, the 2/1 favourite coming home 2 1/4L behind 10/1 winner Reallyntruthfully to win £3,037.
Looking ahead, Sam has two entries in the December 27 Coral Welsh Grand National with Our Power and 2024’s second-placed horse Jubilee Express.
Our Power made his mark in 2023 winning the £150,000 Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton, and was just edged out of victory by Havaila last May by a short head in the prestigious £175,000 Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.
Having come second to Val Dancer in the National two years ago, Jubilee Express won last year’s Coral Welsh Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Chepstow for Thomas, whose Iwilldoit won the 2021 National, but was pulled up in last year’s running.
Stablemate Steel Ally – winner of the £70,000 Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick last February – is also entered for Kempton’s Boxing Day King George VI Chase.
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