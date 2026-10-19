DAVID Evans was crowned Flat Race Trainer of the Year for the fourth time at the annual Welsh Horse Racing Awards at Chepstow Racecourse.
The Pandy trainer based at Ty Derlwyn Farm has recorded 30 wins this season, including four wins in five days in June, alongside Impulsive Spirit taking a £10,000 5f fillies' maiden on debut at Chepstow Racecourse in August at 14/1 under jockey Rob Hornby.
Persian Land, My A'Ali Baba and Level Up also won at Chepstow, while Dovey Moon landed the £10,000 Taste The World Handicap at Salisbury in May under Marco Ghiani and Dandyman Dan scored a 40/1 victory on his stable debut in a 5½f maiden at Bath under Pat Cosgrave.
Knightmare and Meet Me In Meraki also scored across Southwell, Chepstow, and Chester.
British Champion National Hunt jockey Sean Bowen, who rode Haiti Couleurs to Coral Welsh National glory at the end of 2025, also won the Welsh National Hunt Jockey of the Year award for the sixth time.
The awards held on the eve of the Chepstow course's three-day DragonBet Welsh Racing Festival provided a family celebration, with Sean's brother and fellow jockey James Bowen receiving a Special Recognition Award.
Ben Jones, who rode Harry Redknapp's The Jukebox Man to King George VI triumph at Kempton Park last Boxing Day, was similarly honoured.
Retired trainers Peter and Karen Bowen received the Outstanding Contribution to Welsh Racing Award, while their third son Mickey was runner-up in the National Hunt Trainer of the Year category, which went to Evan and Cath Williams.
Kelly Thomas of Maywood Stud was named best breeder and Walters Plant Hire, who back Abergavenny Gold Cup-winning jockey-turned-trainer Sam Thomas, the owner of the year.
Daniel Muscutt was named best flat jockey while Haiti Couleurs and All Ways Glamorous won national hunt and flat horse of the year awards respectively.
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