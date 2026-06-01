PANDY trainer David Evans enjoyed four wins in five days on the flat, securing £20,000 in prize money.
First up on Thursday, May 21, 14-1 shot Persian Land under jockey PJ McDonald came from the back at Haydock to take the No Sport Without A Surface Novice Stakes victory and the £5,400 first prize by 2 1/4L from 2-1 favourite Charted Course.
Then at Chepstow the same day, and also priced 14-1, My A'Ali Baba ridden by Saffie Osbourne grabbed LSL Racing Horse Sales Syndication Leasing Restricted Maiden Stakes victory and another £5,400 pay day in the last 100 yards from 8-1 rated Forest Berry.
Two days later at Salisbury, Marco Ghiani saddled 13-2 chance Dovey Moon to victory in the Taste The World Handicap, finishing 3/4L up on 4-1 shot Cristo to grab the £5,888 top prize.
And in the yard's very next race three days later at Bath (Tuesday, May 26), 15-2 fancied Early Release under Ryan Rossa raced home 1L clear of 11/8 favourite Strike to take the Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap, earning a £4,187 pay out.
Namesake Nikki Evans, who also trains in Pandy, also savoured a winner at Ffos Las when 4-1 shot Kate's Choice was ridden to victory and the £3,247 first prize by James Best in the Mares' Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle, beating out 11/4 favourite Forest Spirit by 1 1/2L.
Shirenewton's Grace Harris also enjoyed two winners last week, evens favourite Rating under Ashley Lewis taking the Apprentice Handicap and £3,454 first prize at the Bath meeting by 3/4L from 100-30 chance Nammos.
Then at Chepstow on Friday (May 29), Lewis rode 3-1 favourite Oasis Sunrise to victory by 2 1/2L from 6-1 shot Trojan Truth in the LSL Racing Horse Sales Syndication Leasing Apprentice Handicap for another £3,454 pay out.
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