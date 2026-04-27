THERE was a nail-biting end-of-season finish for Gold Cup-winning jockey-turned trainer Sam Thomas in the prestigious £175,000 Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, as Our Power was edged to the £98,000 first prize by Havaila by a short head.
In a thrilling blanket finish finale to the jumps season, 4-1 favourite Road to Home was third just a neck behind.
The 5/1 winner delivered his challenge to perfection under Caoilin Quinn for trainer Gary Moore, after Our Power at 14/1 had gone for home in first-time blinkers under Dylan Johnston for Grosmont-raised Thomas.
The Welsh trainer's horse looked all set to win but Havaila then finished like a train on the stands' side to snatch the top prize.
Willie Mullins' Road To Home under son Patrick had to settle for third a year on from the yard saddling the second, third, fourth and fifth.
But despite just missing out on victory, it was still a superb end to the season for Thomas and his yard, with second place in the 3m 4 1/2f race worth £37,100.
Meanwhile, Welsh jockey Sean Bowen – who won December’s Welsh National on Haiti Couleurs – was celebrating again, retaining the Champion Jump Jockey crown with 241 winners.
Pandy flat race trainer David Evans had an even closer finish than Our Power at Wetherby, as Joanna Mason delivered a terrific ride on Alice's Influence to score a rare dead-heat right on the line.
The 16/1 shot showed "real grit" to tie with 12/1 chance Hood Wink in the £7,000 Royal Pigeon Association Handicap, with both each taking home £2,691.
Level Up also placed a close second for Evans in the £6,000 Burger King Winning Whopper Apprentice Handicap, the 11/1 shot finishing 1 1/4L behind 5/1 chance Miss Brazen , with 100/30 favourite Papa Don’t Preach third 1/2L back.
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