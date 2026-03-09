GOLD Cup-winning jockey-turned-trainer Sam Thomas has four contenders confirmed for this year's Cheltenham Festival, starting today (Tuesday, March 10) with Steel Ally in the Arkle Trophy.
Day three (Thursday) sees C’Est Different line up as a major contender for the Pertemps Final, having won his last four races, while Celtic Dino is entered in Friday’s County Hurdle and Whiskey Yankee is also down for the Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle.
Celtic Dino beat Champion Hurdle contender Alexei in the Welsh Champion Hurdle in the autumn and chased home star mare Wodhooh at Ascot before finishing fourth in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton won by Sir Gino.
Steel Ally has won his last three over fences, completing his hat-trick with a 10L win in the Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick.
Abergavenny-raised Thomas, who rode Denman to Gold Cup glory in 2008, told Racing TV: “He deserves his chance on what he’s done this season and I think he’s versatile ground-wise.
“His better jumping performance was on better ground, I’d say. I know they’ll go quickly, but I think on a nicer surface you’ll see a better round of jumping from our lad.
“I’m not really fussed what the ground is, but touch wood one thing we do hopefully have in the bank is that he jumps well and he stays, which is what you want.
“C’Est Different is in a nice place. He’s a progressive type, we don’t quite know how good he is and this will tell us a bit more.
“He’s a lovely horse and hopefully he’s got a bit more to come, how much I don’t know, but off a nice, low weight hopefully he can run a massive race.
“He was beaten 11L by Sir Gino off level weights on a speed track and quick ground in the Christmas Hurdle, so that form should hopefully put him in the picture of running a good race.
“He should have a nice racing weight should Willie (Mullins) declare one of his higher-rated horses in the race, so I think he’s got a really good chance.”
Meanwhile, Sam's horse Just Over Land placed third at Sandown in Saturday's £20,000 Betfair Exchange Novices' Limited Handicap Chase under amateur jockey Harvey Barfoot-Saunt, the 6/1 shot coming home 4 1/4L behind winner and 9/4 favourite Soldierofthestorm.
