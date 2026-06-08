Shirenewton trainer Grace Harris was also celebrating victory at Chepstow on Saturday (June 6) at the Country & Western meeting, when 5/1 shot Too Much Trevor edged out 4/1 joint favourite Punchbowl Flyer by 1/2L in the £7,000 Capital Windscreens Supporting Autistic Handicap under Olivia Tubb to claim the £3,768 first prize.