UNDERCOVER Affair provided Pandy trainer David Evans with victory in the £25,000 Selling Stakes at Goodwood last week.
The two-year-old 11/8 favourite under jockey Billy Loughnane led from two furlongs out and held on to beat 9/4 shot Leucothea under Oisin Murphy by 3/4L to secure the £13,085 first prize.
Shirenewton trainer Grace Harris was also celebrating victory at Chepstow on Saturday (June 6) at the Country & Western meeting, when 5/1 shot Too Much Trevor edged out 4/1 joint favourite Punchbowl Flyer by 1/2L in the £7,000 Capital Windscreens Supporting Autistic Handicap under Olivia Tubb to claim the £3,768 first prize.
At the previous week's Friday meeting, Brocklesby Bill – named after the popular late Somerset trainer Bill Turner – took the 7f maiden race at 33/1 by a head for his daughter Kathy, who assumed responsibilities following his passing last year.
The horse made headlines last October after dumping his jockey at Salisbury, running loose for nearly three miles, galloping through the woods, and finally being caught by a dog walker.
“It’s quite emotional," Kathy told Sky Sports Racing after victory from 7/2 shout Quisana. “He’s named after Dad and the last time I was here, I was announcing Dad had died.
“He’s a lovely horse and Dad always liked him. It’s lovely, unbelievable – all I want to do is make Dad proud.”
Ben Ffrench Davis rode Brocklesby Bill for his first winner in 13 weeks after coming back from a broken leg.
And also in the winner’s enclosure was Devauden trainer Thomas Faulkner, who saw Gina Mangan steer 5/1 shot Northcliff to victory in the 7f £6,500 handicap by a neck from Shirenewton trainer Grace Harris’ 9/2-rated Connie’s Rose under Rossa Ryan.
It was the jockey’s second win of the day, after saddling Caerwent trainer Chris Mason’s 4/1 shot On Edge to another neck victory in the £8,000 DragonBet WRF Handicap.
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