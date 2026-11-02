GOLD Cup-winning jockey-turned-trainer Sam Thomas secured a winner and two thirds from his entries at the recent Ffos Las meeting.
And Doctor Kildare's win under Dylan Johnston proved a double cause for celebration, owned by the Grosmont-raised horseman's yard owner Dai Walters and the Walters Group, who also sponsored the £9,000 3m 1 1/2F Handicap Chase.
The 3/1 shot raced home 2 1/4L clear of 12/1 chance Muskoka, with Rebecca Curtis' 5/4 favourite Fairye Forth under champion jockey Sean Bowen coming in lengths adrift in last.
Earlier, Justalargewhisky had warmed to its task under Johnston in the £10,000 bettingsites.co.uk Maiden Hurdle over 2m 4f, the 6/1 chance getting up to third by a neck for a £1,200 pay out.
And in the final race, the Walters' Group's Just Over Land, ridden by Harvey Barfoot-Saunt, took third in the £12,000 Dai Walters Trophy Handicap Chase over 2m 3 1/2F, the 6/1 shot chasing home the Paul Nicholls-trained Toothless and Jonjo and AJ O'Neill-handled favourite Wreckless Eric.
Evans takes two seconds on the flat
On the flat, Pandy trainer David Evans had two seconds on the Southwell all-weather track, starting with 7/1 chance Dovey Moon shining under Marco Ghiani in Thursday's £7,000 Mile Handicap, finishing 1 3/4L behind evens favourite Anthropologist.
Then on Saturday on the same course, 50/1 outsider My A'Ali Baba almost pulled a rabbit out of a hat under jockey Amy Tucker, beaten into second by, just 1 1/2L by 13/2 US horse Talamon in the £15,000 All-Weather Championship Is Back Nursery Handicap over the same distance.
And earlier at Newmarket the same day, Evans' Supreme King almost reigned in a super tight £12,500 Prestige Vehicles Handicap over 6f, pushed into third by 100/30 favourite Purest Time by a neck, who was only a head behind 5/1 winner Lyra Lea.
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