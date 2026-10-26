SAM Thomas' Katate Dori secured a £23,920 second-placed pay out in the eight-year-old's first run of the new jumps season.
The Gold Cup-winning jockey-turned trainer's mount under Dylan Johnston chased home Dan Skelton's 3/1 favourite Here Comes Georgie in the £100,000 William Hill Best Odds Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday, finishing just 1 1/4L back.
The Grosmont-raised horseman's 15/2 shot, which won the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase at Kempton in 2025 finishing 15L clear, pushed towards the front from three out in the 3 mile 1 furlong race, and was pressing hard after the final fence, but couldn't quite find that bit extra.
Winner cost only £7,000 last May
Afterwards, Champion trainer Dan Skelton revealed that the winner of the £52,000 first prize only cost £7,000 last May, and had never run more than 2m 5f before.
Despite winning previously, Here Comes Georgie was beaten by 42L on his last start, but has been rejuvenated by a wind operation and tongue-tie.
Jockey Harry Skelton said of being challenged: "He pinged the last and halfway up the run-in I was thinking 'oh no', but as soon as the other ones came to him he picked up and went again.
Grace doubles up at two courses in same day
Meanwhile on the flat, Shirenewton trainer Grace Harris celebrated two wins on the same day at Bath and Wolverhampton.
In the Big Stage Hire 5f Handicap at Bath, Over Spiced under Tom Marquand edged 5/2F Silver Wraith by 3/4L to land the £4,187 first prize.
And then in the evening at Wolverhampton, it was even closer, 11/1 shot Macarone ridden by Ben Ffrench Davis taking the 6f £5,000 Cavani Tailored Champion Handicap by a neck from 11/4 favourite A Lott of Kane.
Undercover Affair also got up for Pandy’s David Evans at Southwell on Saturday, the 6/1 shot under Billy Loughnane racing home 1 3/4L clear of Space Dreamer to take the £5,652 first prize in the 5f Nursery Handicap.
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