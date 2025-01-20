EVERGREEN Iwilldoit almost did it for Abergavenny trainer Sam Thomas again, finishing a battling second in Saturday's £100,000 Grade 2 Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock.
The Gold Cup-winning jockey-turned-trainer’s 2021 Welsh Grand National winner – third again in the Chepstow showcase just three weeks ago at the age of 12 – was in the running alongside giant Irish raider Mr Vango hitting the last in the 3mile 1f handicap chase.
But the nine-year-old 4/1 shot under Welsh jockey Jack Tudor then bounded clear of Dylan Johnston's mount to take victory by 3L to spark talk of a Grand National challenge in April, with Iwilldoit in second securing a £21,370 pay day.
It followed a second for Thomas’ Katate Dori under Johnston at Wincanton two days earlier in the 3m 2 1/2f £29,000 Somerset National Handicap Chase, where his 11/8 favourite finished runner-up 3L behind 14/1 Irish raider Collector’s Item.
But the Peter Marsh proved a disappointing return to Haydock for Wye Valley trainer Venetia Williams and her 5/2 heavily weighted favourite Royale Pagaille, looking for a hat-trick after victories in 2021 and 2022, who was pulled up by jockey Charlie Deutsch five from home after a blunder at the seventh.
Royale Pagaille never seemed happy giving a stone in weight and more to his rivals at his beloved course, where he successfully defended the Betfair Chase last month.
There was better news from Ascot where jockey owner David Maxwell rode Ross-based Williams’ In D’or to a second win over fences in the 1m 7f BetMGM Juvenile Hurdle to scoop the £8,900 winner’s prize.
Meanwhile on the flat, Pandy trainer David Evans saw his 5/1 shot Eagle Day take fourth at Chelmsford in the 1m Bet365 Handicap just a length behind 11/4 favourite and winner Apiarist.