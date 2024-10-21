FOOTBALLING legend Harry Redknapp will be winging in to Chepstow Racecourse next month for a spot of banter about his sporting and latterly TV career.
The former West Ham player and Spurs manager loves his racing too, owning Cheltenham Festival winner Shakem Up'Arry, which landed the TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase last March.
He's also been a regular on TV since retiring from football management in 2017, starring in the likes of reality shows Harry's Heroes, Euro Having A Laugh, Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer and I'm A Celebrity.
An Afternoon at The Races with Harry Redknapp, which includes breakfast and afternoon tea and Welsh cakes, is in the heated Trackside Marquee at the Friday, November 22, Jump Meeting, where he'll regale racegoers with stories and insights while a knowledgeable tipping panel will be guiding punters to a few winners.
A racecourse spokesperson said: “Get ready for a fabulous day packed with excitement, laughter, and stories from the legendary Harry Redknapp.
“This isn’t just any race day—it's your chance to mingle with a football icon while enjoying all the thrilling jump racing action.”
Tickets £79 are available via www.chepstow-racecourse.co.uk
The racecourse is also hosting a spectacular ‘Fireworks and Food’ night on Sunday, November 10.