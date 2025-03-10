SAM Thomas returns to the scene of his greatest triumph as a jockey, hoping for more success at the Cheltenham Festival this week, where he rode Denman to Gold Cup glory in 2008.
The trainer from Abergavenny has two runners entered – Katate Dori in Tuesday’s 3m 1f Ultima handicap chase (2.40pm), who literally cantered to a 15L win in the £150,000 Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton last month, and 2021 Welsh National winner Iwilldoit in Wednesday's Glenfarclas X-Country Steeplechase over 3m 6f.
"It's just great to be able to go there with two great horses to be able to compete on the biggest stage,” he said.
"It's not a place you want to be going to just make up the numbers, and we're very excited about it."
His Ultima horse was a 17/2 shot at the start of the week, and Sam added: "Katate Dori was a really good winner a couple of weekends back, so really excited about him...
"He's far the best chance we've had of any horse going into any race at the festival, so quietly confident, as much as you can be in such a competive event..."
"And Iwilldoit in the cross-country race – it's the first time he's even raced at Cheltenham, and the first time he's jumped X-country fences, but he's a perfect horse to do it, he's very straight forward, and he certainly enjoyed it when we took him there a few weeks ago."
The evergreen 12-year-old – a 25-1 shot at the start of the week for Wednesday’s 3.20pm race – placed third in December's 2024 Welsh National at Chepstow, and followed it up with second in the Peter Marsh at Haydock in January.
Young conditional jockey Dylan Johnston saddles both horses, after Charlie Deutsch rode Katate Dori to Kempton success, and said: “It's a massive opportunity for anybody in racing and I'm just very lucky that I'm riding both of Sam's horses.”
Sam added: “These two horses are big opposites, Katate Dori is a big burly horse, needs to carry on with his normal work.
“Iwilldoit is a complete opposite, he doesn't need any work at all, but touch wood it's all gone pretty well so far.
“I've ridden them both quite a bit recently, and they've both been in great form. You never really know to be honest, you can start over thinking it a little bit too much, but ultimately they are very healthy, very well in themselves. They're eating well which is the most important thing, and they're both doing great.
“Dylan’s riding Katate Dori, he's back on him, does a lot of work with him, after Charlie Deutsch rode him at Kempton, and he's going to ride Iwilldoit as well.
“He's ridden him in his last few runs, knows him very well and he also picks up a handy three pounds which is going to be a big help.”