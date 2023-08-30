ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club played their final MBA game of the season when Pontnewydd were the visitors to Avenue Road on Saturday reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Unfortunately, the home side were defeated on three of the four rinks, losing the game by 94 shots to 65.
The results elsewhere over the next week will now determine whether the club will retain their position in Division 2 of the MBA.
The only Abergavenny rink to win their game was that of Gethin Hill, taking the lead from the start before their opponents fought back to lead by four shots after twelve ends.
The home rink then scored eight shots to take a two-shot lead which they held to the end, winning by 18 shots to 16.
It was a closely contested game on Matthew Vale’s rink with the lead changing hands throughout.
But the Pontnewydd rink managed to outscore the home rink over the final five ends, scoring seven shots and conceding only two, to win the game by 23 shots to 18.
Jack Vale’s rink had a ten-shot deficit after five ends but fought back, reducing this to two shots with five ends to play.
Unfortunately, the Abergavenny rink then conceded 13 shots over the remainder of the match to lose by 28 shots to 15.
Robert Poynter’s rink was one shot behind after 11 ends but their opponents then scored ten shots and conceded only one over the next four ends, building a nine-shot lead.
They added to this over the final ends, consigning the Abergavenny rink to a defeat by 27 shots to 14.
Games this week include the final GBL game of the season at Crosskeys today (Wednesday, September 6).
This Saturday (Septembe 9r) the club will play their Two Wood Pairs competition for The Ernest Holten Trophy.
All club members wishing to participate need to register prior to the start of the competition at 10.30 am.
The following Tuesday (September 12) the club travel to Troedyrhiw for a Mixed Friendly fixture.
On Sunday (September 10) several club members will be involved in the finals of the EMBA competitions.
All participants have won through these season long knock out competitions to appear in the finals which are being held at Gilwern BC.