Competing in the highly competitive IAME Waterswift Restricted Cadet class, Henry dominated proceedings from the outset. He qualified on pole position, won both qualifying heats on the road, and set a new Shenington track record of 49.14 seconds, underlining the pace he had throughout the event.
The weekend was far from straightforward. In Heat Two, an engine issue leaving parc fermé caused the kart to become heavily oiled, forcing Henry to start from the back of the grid. Refusing to give up, he produced one of the drives of the weekend, carving his way through the entire field. On the final lap and final corner, he made a bold move up the inside to take the lead. Contact between the karts resulted in a five-second penalty, denying him the official heat victory despite crossing the finish line first.
Undeterred, Henry lined up for the all-important Super Prix Final determined to put things right. Displaying impressive racecraft, speed and composure beyond his years, he worked his way to the front once again to claim the Super Prix victory, earning his place alongside some of the sport’s most prestigious names engraved on the famous trophy.
As well as lifting the E Plate, Henry returned home with a boot full of prizes, including karting apparel, an F1 LEGO set and a brand-new set of tyres to support his racing season. His prizes were presented by Ella Stevens from the F1 Academy.
The victory marks Henry’s fourth consecutive championship win, including two clean sweeps, extending his lead in the Shenington Kart Club Championship and reinforcing his status as one of the championship’s standout young talents.
Racing as a privateer without the backing of a major team, Henry credits much of his performance to the engines he uses supplied by Shox. He also praised Shenington Kart Racing Club for everything it does to support grassroots motorsport and provide fantastic racing opportunities for young drivers.
Champion Henry said: “I’m really enjoying my karting journey. Winning the Super Prix and becoming English Champion is amazing, especially with the new track record. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, especially Shox for the incredible engine and Shenington Kart Racing Club for putting on such a brilliant event.”
He previously won a Corner class at a national championship, showcasing his skills at just seven years old in Sunderland in 2024, despite the challenging weather conditions. Henry navigated his bambino kart with finesse, clinching victory in spectacular fashion and has since carried on improving his skills.
The title of English Champion for the young Welshman adds to his list of accolades as a young talent in UK motorsport.
Henry hopes to inspire more young people into grassroots motorsport and would love to share his journey with others. His racing adventures can be followed through behind-the-scenes content and his championship progress on his social media channels as he continues chasing success on circuits across the UK.
Follow him on @henryhalesracing for updates and insights into his racing endeavours - he loves to wave the dragon flag after a win!
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