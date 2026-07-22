The weekend was far from straightforward. In Heat Two, an engine issue leaving parc fermé caused the kart to become heavily oiled, forcing Henry to start from the back of the grid. Refusing to give up, he produced one of the drives of the weekend, carving his way through the entire field. On the final lap and final corner, he made a bold move up the inside to take the lead. Contact between the karts resulted in a five-second penalty, denying him the official heat victory despite crossing the finish line first.