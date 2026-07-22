Mardy withdraw from Premier League
Mardy AFC have made the shock announcement that they are withdrawing from the Gwent Premier League ahead of the 2026/27 season.
A spokesperson explained, "This wasn't a decision anyone wanted to make but after carefully considering player numbers and what's best for the long term future of Mardy FC we believe it's the right one.
"Football is full of ups and downs and sometimes you have to take a step back to build something stronger. "Our focus now is on rebuilding, moving forward together, and giving the club the strongest possible foundation for the future.
"We'd like to thank everyone including supporters, players, coaches and sponsors who continue to support Mardy FC through every challenge. Your backing means everything and we're excited for what lies ahead."
Aber’s regulation woes deepen!
Abergavenny First XI go 27 points adrift of safety in their game against Bridgend.
Morgan Bevans in particular played some lovely shots. Having reached 44-1 Olly fell to the spin of Aaron Davies. There was a (49) partnership then between Morgan Bevans and Mujihad Ilyas but having passed his half century which included 11 boundaries Bevans was out for (58).
Bridgend eventually won by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare.
Meanwhile Abergavenny 2nd X1 bounced back from last week’s setback with a fine victory over Monkswood CC.
Baljeevan Khalsa makes century number three
Elsewhere Abergavenny 2nd X1 bounced back from last week's setback with a fine victory over Monkswood CC as Baljeevan Khalsa got his third ton.
As well as Khalsa (118) the runs came from Ed Woolcott (19) Toby Smith (11) Grew Heffernan (21) Alex Holmes (19) and James Hrastelj (28*)
Gilwern ladies come unstuck at Beaufort!
Gilwern Ladies visited Beaufort where they lost on all three rinks, suffering a comprehensive defeat by 72 shots to 31.
Pontymister Welfare were the visitors to Gilwern for an MBA league game. Although Gilwern held a thirteen-shot advantage with six ends to play, they suffered a deficit of 19 shots over those final ends to be defeated by 75 shots to 69.
A tale of two Aber’s
ON Saturday Abergavenny Bowls Club’s MBA team went to Abercarn for their League game. The green was 'challenging' being medium pace in one direction and lightening fast in the other. The final rink score was Abergavenny 9. Abercarn 30. The final match score was Abergavenny 73. Abercarn 99. 2 points to Abergavenny and 12 to Abercarn.
Runners tackle heat and height on biggest southern peak
An intrepid 122 runners took on the height and heat in the iconic Pen Y Fan fell race.
Finlay Grant of Dark Peak fell runners was first to summit southern Britain's highest peak, some 10 seconds faster than Keith Anderson in his record-setting 1992 run, and the third-fastest recorded ascent of all time.
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