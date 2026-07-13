TWO cup games in two days both ended in victories for Abergavenny CC - but with widely different margins of 128 runs and then six runs.
The 1sts travelled to Llandaff School on Sunday to take on Taw in a Carbon Law Senior Open Welsh Cup South East Zone Round 3 match.
Ryan Avery fired 61 off 78 balls, including eight fours, after sharing a 73-run opening partnership with Baljeevan Khalsa who scored 29 before being run out.
Mujeid Ilyas added 19 off 21 balls before holing out (115-3) and new man Morgan Bevans then carried his bat for 44 off 31 balls, partnering with Toby Smith, 12, and skipper Sam Clarke 33, as Abergavenny reached 216-6 off 40 overs.
Evan Jones then struck straight away to dismiss the Taw opener for a duck, followed by his opening partner for 10 (25-2).
And two quick wickets for David Clarke and one for Leo Ling reduced them from 35-2 to 38-5.
Ilyas snared the Taw skipper for eight (66-6) and then the hosts' wheels came completely off, Toby Smith taking 3-5 off two overs, including two ducks, and Morgan Bevans another duck as the city side were all out for 88 in just 20.2 overs.
On Monday night, the 2nds took on Malpas 2nds at home in the Macey Bowl Gwent semi-final, reaching 172-9 in their 20 overs, with opener Ryan Watkins blasting 55 off just 22 balls, including four sixes and seven fours, backed by Alex Holmes with 27 and skipper Ed Woolcott 12.
Malpas looked on course reaching 95-1 before three quick wickets for Eric Pike reduced them to 96-4.
The visitors recovered to reach 150 and looked in the box seat again until two wickets apiece for Shunryu Sheehan, who also snared a run out, and Joe Bowden, plus a Woolcott run out saw Malpas dismissed for 166 with one ball left.
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