Harris hits 60 in match-winning show as Aber crush Croesy
OWEN HARRIS scored an unbeaten 60 and took three wickets, while Pawan Nisansala also claimed four scalps and contributed vital runs to help Abergavenny 1st XI secure a much-needed home win over Croesyceiliog on Saturday, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
The hosts batted first on a hot day with a lightning fast outfield and a good wicket.
They lost Andrew Jones early on for 21 (27-1) the day before celebrating a milestone birthday, but Tom Pipe and skipper Will Glenn put together a good partnership of 67 for the second wicket before the latter holed out for 27.
Then from the strength of 94-1 they slipped to 129-7, Pipe falling for 52 for the fifth wicket, and were in danger of sinking to a mediocre total.
But the lower order had other ideas, in particular No 9 batter Harris who played beautifully, supported by Nisansala with 16 and nine from Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy.
They eventually posted a defendable 239 all out, Wales Women captain Lauren Parfitt of Western Storm fame taking 2-57 with her slow left arm bowling.
In reply, Croesyceiliog started in a similar vein, losing a wicket early at 28-1 then a second at 62-2.
Following a period of calm accumulation, the visitors then turned what looked a likely victory into defeat as they went from 169-5 to 181 all out.
There was a magic moment as young Joe Harris did his brother Owen a huge favour taking a spectacular one-handed catch on the deep square leg boundary as the ball looked all over to be going for six.
Notwithstanding the 24 extras from wides and no balls the bowling unit did a good job, in particular Nisansala who bowled impressively for 4-22 from his 7.4 overs, and Owen Harris with 3-41, both season’s best performances.
Wilkes-McCarthy with 2-32 from his ten overs also impressed, and Sam Clarke was economical and chipped in with 1-28 from his ten.
One of the youngest ever 2nd XI’s apart from a couple of exceptions came within three runs of victory away to Radyr 3rds in a nail-biting Division 5 run chase.
Radyr batted first and Abergavenny bowlers had them in trouble mainly due to Ryan Pugh who returned brilliant best-of-the-season figures of 5-26 off nine overs.
The hosts slumped to 71-6 but their last four wickets then brought 119 runs as they finished on 190 all out in 42.1 overs.
To the outside observer, it appeared that Jack Ryan was introduced too late in the proceedings, as when called upon, the sixth bowler produced a scintillating spell of three wickets for just two runs off 3.1 overs.
The young Abergavenny batting line-up didn’t disappoint in reply, James Morris, who scored 41, putting on 50 runs with skipper Steve Brown who was first out for 19 (50-1).
Tom Krige with 14, Robbie Sandford 20, Jack Ryan 42, and Ryan Pugh 14 not out almost pulled off victory, getting the visitors to 181-7 just 10 runs short of victory.
But sadly Greg Spencer and Andy Timpson both fell cheaply, leaving eighth-placed Aber 187 all out with an over to play.
The 3rd XI were beaten by seven wickets away to Pontymister & Cross Keys 2nds in Division 10.
They were made to bat after losing the toss and limped their way to 150 all out, Craig Whistance scoring 30 and Lee Fury 16 at the top end of the order, but only Sugunesh Nanjan with 16 and Archie Eccles with 10 lower down reached double figures.
The target proved all too easy for the table-topping hosts who have only lost one game this season.
They lost just three wickets in reaching 151, with a wicket each for Aber’s Nicholas Jones, Craig Lenane and Ryan Jones, who stay fourth.
The 4th XI were without a game as Rogerstone 3rd XI conceded, strengthening their grip at the top of Division 13E.
This Saturday (August 13), the 1st XI face Radyr 1sts away, the 2nd XI host Blaina 1sts at Avenue Road, the 3rd XI are home to Dinas Powys 3rds and the 4ths travel to play Malpas 3rds.
Owen Harris pictured above
