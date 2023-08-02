Goytre made a winning start to the new Floodlighting and Electrical Services Ardal South East season on Friday evening with a 2-0 home victory over Tredegar Town thanks to two Chris Ham penalties, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
The visitors had recorded a crucial victory at Plough Road towards the end of last term, which ensured they preserved their tier tree status for another season.
But the hosts appeared to be revitalised following a number of summer signings, although it was one of the Penperlleni-based club’s longstanding players who broke the deadlock 10 minutes before the break, when Ardal SE golden boot holder Ham converted from the spot after Marcus Jones had seen his driving run into the penalty area illegally halted.
The match remained in the balance, with Goytre holding a 1-0 lead, despite creating a number of chances and Ham having two goals ruled out by an assistant referee’s offside flag.
But the nerves were finally settled in the 89th minute when Ham netted his second goal of the evening from the spot for all three points.
Meanwhile, Blaenavon Blues went down 2-0 at home to Newport City in the same division on Saturday.
The Steelmen peppered Blues’ penalty area early on with crosses and set pieces, and found the back of the net through a close range finish by Joseph Ogugua, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Ishi-David Okonmah powered a header over the bar for City, but Blues almost scored following a counter attack, as Lloyd Jeffries saw his effort whistle just past the left post before Harrison Lloyd dragged a low shot inches wide of the right post.
Blaenavon keeper Brandon Powell clutched a strong strike just before the break, but five minutes after the restart the visitors were in front, a through ball by Ogugua finding Rhyse Hudson, who fired an unstoppable strike into the back of the net.
Powell then grabbed the ball following a glancing header before another header whistled just over just over.
Blues almost levelled when Lloyd saw his flicked effort drift inches wide of the right post before Okonmah was forced into clearing the ball off the goal line from a corner delivery.
And moments later the Steelmen made it 2-0 as Atkinson sent Hudson through for his and City’s second.
Hudson, Green and Adam Kaplan all forced Powell into a series of impressive saves as City turned the screw, and a second bookable offence for Michael Baugh saw Blues reduced to ten men, leaving the visitors to play out the final minutes for a 2-0 win.
Abergavenny Town were hosting Llantwit last night (Tuesday, August 8) before a home clash with Afan Lido on Friday (August 11, ko 7.30pm).
Goytre were at Lliswerry last night and host newly-promoted Hay St Mary’s on Friday (7.30pm), while Blues are at Treharris (7pm) the same night after hosting Chepstow yesterday.