Ardal South East
Trethomas Bluebirds 2 Blaenavon Blues 1
BLAENAVON Blues pushed Ardal South East leaders Trethomas Bluebirds all the way on Saturday at Ystrad Mynach, but the table topping hosts held on for a ninth straight win.
A late strike from the league’s top scorer and Golden Boot holder Chris Ham made it 2-1 following first half goals for Bluebirds from Gareth Tedstone and Ethan Edwards, but the visitors couldn’t quite find the leveller in one of the only games to survive the snowfall.
It took just five minutes for Trethomas to fire the opener, James Young curling in a cross from the right which Tedstone headed home at the back post.
And it was two within three minutes when a Tom Gameson pass put through Ethan Edwards down the right whose shot across Blues keeper Luca Bullock nestled in the far corner of the net.
Blaenavon were shellshocked and lesser teams would have crumbled.
But with nothing to lose now, Blues pushed forward spearheaded by Ham and Jude Bull, looking for a way to get back into the game.
Tedstone with his back to goal twisted and got a shot on target for the hosts though, which was deflected wide.
It was 2-0 at the break, and almost three after the restart when Bluebirds’ Liam Fawcett was put in at the back post by a Tedstone cross, only for Bullock to get across and block the shot.
Although Blues were trying tp push forward as time began to run out, Trethomas keeper Harry Irving, was yet to be troubled.
But suddenly with eight minutes of normal time to play it was a one-goal game, Bull finding Ham in space in the box after a poor Trethomas clearance and Ham blasting home his 20th goal of the season into the top corner.
Blaenavon pushed forward senting a great escape, and deep in stoppage time they secured a free-kick just outside the box.
But the shot was blasted into the wall, and it proved the last chance with the ref blowing for full time seconds later.
Victory took Bluebirds four points clear at the top on 50 points with four games in hand.
But Blaenavon in ninth can secure their revenge almost immediately, with the return fixture at the Memorial Ground scheduled for this Saturday (March 9), kick-off 2.30pm.
There was little football elsewhere thanks to snow and soaking pitches.
Abergavenny Town host Ammanford on Friday night (March 8) at Pen-Y-Pound, kick-off 7.30pm, while Goytre travel to Treharris Athletic the same evening, and Brynmawr United visit Rassau.
Gwent Premier One Mardy play a Gwent County Amateur Cup quarter-final away to GP2 Pontypool Town on Saturday afternoon (March 9).
Other fixtures on Saturday (March 9) include – Goytre 2nds v Chepstow Town 2nds, Lliswerry 2nds v Blaenavon 2nds, Clydach Wasps v Cefn Fforest, Machen v Nantyglo, Usk Town 2nds Panteg 2nds, Mardy 2nds v New Inn Development.
Other games lost to the recent bad weather may also be added to the schedule.