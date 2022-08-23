Goals galore as Mardy step up to Division 2
- Owen Vaughan sets up a scoring chance. Vaughan has been credited with two goals and three assists in two games
They went a goal up at Usk after only four minutes through Callen Gregory and went two up just before the break when Owen Vaughan netted after a Matt Wham header had come back off the crossbar.
Wham then netted a goal of his own early in the second half with a shot into the bottom corner before Gregory scored his second and Vaughan also grabbed a brace shortly before the final whistle to complete the scoring.
For Saturday’s game, Mardy were missing last season’s top scorer Craig Norman but gave debuts to new signings Brad Daniels and Sammy Jones.
They made another good start when Gregory scored from close range after a Vaughan cross had been touched on by Dan Marfell and went two up on the half hour when Marfell headed home a great cross from Dan Wait.
Gregory also hit the post and the bar but was forced off through injury at half time.
The lead was increased five minutes after the break when Jones scored a debut goal with a neat finish after being put through by Vaughan before Dan Palmer won the ball in the Trinant area with a strong challenge and finished powerfully to put his side four up.
Mardy were playing some flowing football and Vaughan was credited with another assist when he set up Marfell for his second goal.
Wait then scored the goal he deserved after some rampaging runs down the right touchline and the scoring was completed just before the whistle with a replica of the team’s second goal with a lovely cross from Wait being headed home by Marfell to complete his hat trick.
The club’s new management team of James Copeland and Huw Llewellyn will have been delighted with their team’s start to the season and will look to continue their good form with a home game against Pontnewydd United on Wednesday 24th before travelling to Riverside Rovers of Newport on Saturday.
The club’s second team had a much tougher baptism in Division One with a game away to last season’s Open Cup winners Pontypool Town and they went down by five goals to nil.
Their next game will be at home to Forgeside on Saturday August 27.
*Mardy football club now has a junior section up and running at under 9, under 10 and under 14 age groups.
There are still a number of places available in the under 9 and under 14 sections and parents of children interested can contact the Club on [email protected]
