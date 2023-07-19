Anybody looking for entertainment last week would have been well advised to take a trip to Mardy Park where three pre season friendlies yielded no less than twenty three goals, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The fun started on Wednesday evening with the visit of RTB Ebbw Vale, who were in the Ardal South East League last season prior to relegation to the Gwent Premier Division.
Featuring a healthy number of new signings, Mardy took a little time to settle and went behind early on but gradually took control and ran out 4-2 winners thanks to a brace each from Tom Jenkins and Sam Jones.
Jenkins started football life with Mardy and has returned to his roots after spending time with Abergavenny Town.
Saturday saw two games at the Park starting with a Mardy 2nds game against Court Farm FC from Cwmbran.
Despite heavy rain, Mardy looked a different team to the one that struggled in Gwent Central last season and ran out 5-2 winners, despite the visitors battling throughout.
Goals came from an own goal, Nathan Price, Anton ‘Spud’ Jones, and a brace from Mark Hughes who has vowed to continue playing past pensionable age.
There was also a welcome back to Liam Powell after a time away from the club..
Next up were the 1st XI against Gwent Central Division One champions Pontypool Town.
The game was exactly the sort of tough test needed, and the visitors took an early lead before goals from Jenkins and Rhys Meadows put Mardy 2-1 ahead at the break.
Further goals from Meadows and Matthew Wham put the home side 4-2 up before a nasty looking challenge by a visiting player led to an outbreak of mass handbags.
The game became a scrappier affair following this with both teams scoring twice more to result in a winning scoreline of 6-4 for Mardy after goals from Dan Wait and Dylan White.
After the game, a generous gesture by the Pontypool team resulted in several boxes of food being presented to the club for the Abergavenny Food Bank.
Pre season continues on Saturday with another double header at Mardy Park, starting at midday with the 2nds v PILCS 2nds followed by the 1sts v Newbridge Town.