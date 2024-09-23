COMMONWEALTH Games chief Chris Jenkins has heralded the news that Glasgow has agreed to step in to host the event in 2026.
Chris, who lives in Llangynidr near Crickhowell and rowed for Wales at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh, was elected to the presidency of the Commonwealth Games Federation at the end of 2022, and was immediately faced with the problem of finding a host nation, after Victoria in Australia dropped out citing spiralling costs.
The former City global investment manager was elected ahead of the former New Zealand IOC representative on a manifesto of making the Games more sustainable.
And they are now set to go ahead in a reduced sports format – 18 down to 10 – in Glasgow after the city and Scottish Government agreed to step in, backed by funding from the CGF and CG Australia.
Chris, Wales Chef de Mission at five Games, said: "We have been working with Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) and the Scottish Government for several months and are delighted to hear CGS has received confirmation of support from the Government to enable them to progress with their proposal to host the Games in 2026.
“At the heart of our discussions has been an investment of £100m from the CGF and the commitment that Glasgow 2026 would not require financial underwriting from either the Scottish or UK Governments.
"The additional generous contribution of around £2.3m from Commonwealth Games Australia to the Glasgow concept will further enhance the Games delivery and is a strong sign of the support and excitement for the concept within the wider Commonwealth Games Movement.
“We believe Glasgow 2026 will be an important first step in our commitment to reset and reframe the Commonwealth Games as a co-created, sustainable model that minimises costs, inspires athletes, and excites hosts and International Federations.
“We will work closely with CGS to positively conclude final stakeholder discussions with the aim of formally announcing Glasgow as the host city for 2026 as soon as possible.”