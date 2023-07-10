RAIN put the dampener on Abergavenny Cricket Club’s weekend, with all but one of their four senior games scuppered, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
But with the Ashes in town, Friday saw Aber down Aussie opposition in the form of Adelaide touring outfit Goodwood CC.
After a mid-day start, Greg Fury played a blinder for the hosts, coming to the crease with the score on 30-3 and going on to score 116, displaying a fine array of strokes, with the visitors hailing his version of ‘bazball’.
Abergavenny scored 253-9 before restricting Goodwood to 238-4 for a 15-run victory, which was followed in traditional Aussie style with a BBQ. The 1sts were at Malpas on Saturday, with the hosts winning the toss and electing to field, which turned out to be a good decision as both openers were back in the pavilion at 20-2 after 10 overs.
A lot then depended on the third-wicket partnership between James Francis and Tom Norton.
Sadly the partnership never got going and Norton (6) was caught in the 13th over (35-3) before rain interrupted proceedings.
After a while the covers were removed only for the rain to reappear. But despite hanging around for hours the game was eventually abandoned, meaning Abergavenny are still unbeaten in South East Wales 1.
The team selected was Will Glenn (Capt) Tom Pipe, James Francis, Tom Norton, Joe Harris, Ben Lander, Jack Ryan, Sam Clarke, David Clarke, Pawan and Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy.
The officials were Erik Darling and Geoff Layer.
This Saturday (July 15), after three consecutive away games, the 1st XI are at home to Radyr.
In midweek, Abergavenny with a slightly weakened side lost easily to Malpas in the 20-over Macey Shield, Joe Harris, Jack Ryan and Sam Clarke the only batters to reach double figures in their 93-8 total.
Malpas knocked off the required score in 10.3 overs for the loss of three wickets.
The 2nd XI were at home to Pontypridd 2nds in SEW 6 on Saturday, and were very grateful for the eventual abandonment, as they were in a lot of trouble at 56-6 from 17 overs before rain intervened and prevented any further play. On Saturday, they are away to Malpas 2nd XI.
The 3rd XI were home to Lisvane 4th XI in SEW 10, but the game was abandoned with the visitors on 20-3 following a very heavy thundery shower.
This weekend, they play Croesyceliog 3rds away.
The 4th XI were away in SEW 12E at Blackwood 3rds who on winning the toss put Aber in to bat.
Sadly they had no real answers to the hosts’ attack and were bowled out in just 29 overs for 96 runs, with the only significant contribution coming from Satish Rohra with 28, plus 29 extras.
Owain Bradley in his first game of the season also reached double figures.
Blackwood knocked off the required runs in just 18 overs to win by seven wickets, the two Bradleys, Dylan (2-22) and Owain (1-18) with the wickets.
The 4th XI have now used 25 different bowlers this season.
This Saturday, they host Chepstow 3rds.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny Under 11A beat Rogerstone Welfare by 94 runs last week.
Eric Pike and Ted Jackson both retired 30 not out, while Elis Jones scored 15, and Niam Neupane 25.
The wicket takers were Beth Jackson (2-6), Niam Neupane (2-2), Ted Jackson (3-0) and Eric Pike (2-0).
Abergavenny Under 13B scored 161-5 at home to Blackwood Town in midweek, Ed Loose with 11, Eric Pike 21, Will Creed-King 11, James Forrester 20, skipper Evan Jones 24and Griff Billen 14.
In reply, they restricted Blackwood to 95-9 in their 21 overs.
Abergavenny Under 13s also beat Croesyceiliog U13s by six wickets, Toby Smith firing 60 and Eric Pike 11 in their 105-4 off 9.3 overs as they chased down 103-8 off 20 overs, following wickets for Tess Jackson (1-8), Pike (2-16) and a wicket each for Ted Jackson, Toby Smith and Maria Sheehan.
The same day the U15s were away at Chepstow and duly won by 57 runs after scoring 153-5.
There were runs for Leo Ling (31), Jack Ryan (50 retired), Flynn Williams (28 not out), Tom Krige (7) and Lotte Matthews (7).
The wicket takers for Abergavenny as they restricted the hosts to 96-9 in 20 overs were Joe Fairbank (1-4), Leo Ling (1-8) Jack Ryan (3-11) and Lotte Matthews (2-7).