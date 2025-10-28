He said, “We were obviously a little bit frustrated in the dressing room after the game because we did a lot of the stuff that we wanted to do. We came in at half-time, and we’d played well and we were thinking ‘We probably should have been 2,3,4 up but we’re not.’ We are just disappointed that we switched off in two key moments, very similar moments, that ultimately resulted in two goals conceded and us drawing the game.”