Abergavenny Town secured their opening victory of the new season on Friday night following their 2-1 win over league rivals Tredegar Town in the first qualifying round of the Dragon Signs FAW Amateur Trophy at the Pen-y-Pound Stadium.
Abergavenny Town were looking to build on Tuesday's night's result after summer signing Jack Evans netted a late equaliser to secure a point from a 1-1 home draw with Risca United.
The hosts broke the deadlock in the fifth minute when Mason Keepin-Davies converted a penalty awarded by referee Mark Gardiner after Rhys Tandy had been brought down illegally when driving towards goal. The Pennies doubled their advantage 14 minutes later when Rudi Griffiths was played through on goal and maintained his composure to slide the ball past Andrew Hargreaves in the Tredegar Town goal (photo 18185).
The visitors created some nerves amongst the Abergavenny Town faithful when goalkeeper Ashley Morris brought down an opponent and Dafydd Jones netted from the resulting penalty to provide his team with some hope. However, Rhys Llewellyn's charges managed to see out the closing stages without conceding a second goal that would have taken the tie to a penalty shoot-out.
Tredegar Town were reduced to ten players deep in stoppage time when Harrie Griffiths received a second yellow card after throwing the ball towards an opponent after conceding a free-kick. Abergavenny Town will be looking to build upon this result when they return to league action on Tuesday evening, with Abercarn United the visitors to the Pen-y-Pound Stadium, before travelling to Treharris Athletic Western on Saturday, August 10.