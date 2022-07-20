Francis hits 64, but Miskin on top
A SECOND reverse on the trot saw Abergavenny CC 1st XI’s promotion hopes take a hit as they lost out by 48 runs to visitors Miskin Manor, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Young spinner Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy took four wickets as Aber restricted their South East Wales One rivals to 221-8 off their 50 overs.
But despite a battling 64 from James Francis, the hosts were all out for 173 in 40 overs.
In cloudy, cool breeze conditions far removed from last week’s heatwave, Abergavenny won the toss and elected to field, Miskin reaching 71 in the 17th over before Andrew Jones took a catch off the bowling of Sam Clarke for the first wicket.
The four spinners bowled the lion’s share of Aber’s overs, with Wilkes-McCarthy showing great potential to take 4-41 and Clarke 2-39.
Along with Ben Lander and Owen Harris they saw Miskin’s batters lead charmed lives, hitting many airborne shots that just missed the fielders and some that hit them but were dropped.
From 114-2 with 23 overs to go, Aber’s bowlers slowed their progress and they just got over the 200-mark.
The covers were then wheeled on as a shower descended on Avenue Road, and when play resumed Aber found themselves 7-2 with both op–eners out in the third over, Andrew Jones for six, Tom Pipe for a duck.
When Will Glenn and Tom Norton were out for 11 and 16 respectively, the score was still only 62-4.
But James Francis (63) and Joe Harris (37) pulled it around with a solid 81-run stand to take the score to 143-5 with 17 overs remaining.
That left 71 runs from the late middle order and tail, but alas it proved beyond them as they finished with 9.1 overs not used on 176 all out, losing their last six wickets for just 33 runs.
A brilliant 162-run partnership between youngsters Alex Holmes (77) and Steffan Davies (65) guided the 2nds to a 99-run win away to Undy & Magor 1sts in Division 5.
Greg Fury went early with the score on 20 having hit 16, before the second-wicket duo took the score to 182 when Davies holed out, as both fired season-best scores.
Subsequent batters Ellis Jones (23), Steve Brown (24), Jack Ryan (24), Nathan Holley (17 not out) and Matthew Knight (240 all made good contributions as they finished with a magnificent 297-7 off 45 overs.
Undy were at one point 93-1 but slipped to 135-5, and then slumped from 162-5 to 198 all out in 30 overs.
Greg Spencer took 3-37 supported with two wickets each for Steve Brown, Jonty Heffaran and Matthew Knight and one for Jack Ryan.
The 3rd X1 hosted Crumlin 2nd X1 at Crickhowell in Division 10 and ran out comfortable six-wicket winners.
Crumlin totalled 136 all out in 29 overs, with three wickets for Richard James, two each for Dylan Beaumont-Welsh, Logan Williams and Nick Jones and one for Lee Flynn.
In reply, mid-table Aber used 35 overs to reach 140-4, with an opening stand between James Morris (48) and Ioan Lilly (31) of 68 runs setting the platform, backed by Geraint Adlam (35 not out) and Logan Williams (14).
The 4ths went top of Division 13E after skittling hosts Abertillery Town 2nds for 54 in drizzly conditions.
Despite runs from Stuart Eccles (39), Archie Eccles (24) and Toby Smith (25), Aber found themselves 111-6, but Barry French (25 not out) marshalled the late order to ensure they reached 202 all out in 37.1 overs, with Owain Bradley (19) Satish Rohra (14) and Neil Smith (13) all making double figures.
Abertillery couldn’t cope with the Abergavenny bowlers as Neil Smith (4-14) Owain Bradley (3-14) Sugunesh Nanjan (1-11) and Satish Rohra (2-6) blew them away in just 23 overs.
This Saturday (July 30) the 1st XI travel to Tonna, the 2nds host league leaders Sully Spartans, the 3rds are away to Usk 3rds, and the 4ths host Glangrwyney 2nds at Crickhowell.
