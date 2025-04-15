A GREAT midweek team performance from Abergavenny Town FC’s Development squad saw them win 1-0 at home to Ynyshir Albions to go through to the second round of The FAW Reserve League South Cup, Zach Duke with the 25th-minute goal.
Goytre 2nds are also through to the third round following a dramatic 7-6 midweek penalty shootout win over Baglan Dragons, after two late Jac Evans goals salvaged a 2-2 draw in normal time at Plough Road.
Evans then banged in the first shootout spot kick, followed by successful strikes from Lewis Green, Kai Bevan, Alfie Young, Mason Keepin-Davies, Adrian Maguire and Simon Truman before a Dragons miss.
Also in cup action, a 65th-minute goal from Jack Watkins put Nantyglo into the final of the Gwent County Amateur Cup against Marshfield with a 1-0 win on Saturday at Aberbargoed Buds.
That followed a 3-2 win over midweek visitors Ponthir to stay fifth in NG1, Jordan Pettet, Watkins (45+2) and Dane Morgan (55) their marksmen.
Elsewhere, Clydach Wasps won 2-1 at home against fellow Gwent Premier top tier mid-table outfit Caerleon, Charlie Lewis-Prosser (19) and Corey Paton (61) with the goals.
But Forgeside lost 2-0 at home to high-flying Talgarth Town in Gwent Central One on Saturday.
Glascoed in their first season sealed the GC2 title without playing when second-placed Pontypool Town 2nds lost 4-2 at Prescoed the previous week.
But Ponty obtained some revenge at the weekend, ending the champions' season-long winning run by racing into a 4-0 lead at home before Gavin Phillips restored some respectability with two late goals.
Fixtures this Saturday (April 19) include – Chepstow 2nds v Abergavenny Dev, Blaenavon 2nds v Trethomas 2nds, Newport Corinthians 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Clydach Wasps v Rogerstone, Machen v Nantyglo, New Inn Dev v Forgeside.