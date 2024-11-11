A GARETH Williams 52nd-minute penalty secured a much-needed 3-2 win for Forgeside at Cwmffrwdoer Sports to move out of the basement zone in Gwent Central One.
There were four goals in 12 minutes in a mad first half spell, Sports taking the lead after 11 minutes, with James Cox levelling four minutes later when Cal Smith found Jim Cox who coolly finished.
And moments later Cox teed up Ben Rogers who rounded the keeper to put the Blaenavon visitors in front.
The lead only lasted three minutes though, as Sports netted for 2-2 after a defensive mix up.
Joe Silk then hit the bar from a cross as Forge finished the half on top, while Williams seemed unlucky to have a goal disallowed for offside.
But when Rogers rounded the keeper only to be brought down for a clear penalty, Williams stepped up to put the Bees in front.
It could have been four but for a point-blank save by Sports keeper Joshua Thomas, but it stayed 3-2 for a second league win of the season for Forgeside, who play their home games at Govilon playing fields.
High-flying table mates Crickhowell 2nds were hit for six though at leaders Fairfield United, leaking three goals in the first eight minutes, and trailing 4-0 after 20 minutes.
Josh Jones pegged one back 10 minutes before half-time, but it proved false hope as two more home goals after the break made it 6-1, although Crick stay third.
Gwent Central and Langdon Cup fixtures this Saturday (November 16) include – Race v Forgeside, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Mardy 2nds, Glascoed v Prescoed, Panteg 2nds v Usk Town 2nds, Blaenavon Blues 3rds v New Inn Development, Crickhowell 2nds v Fairfield United, Forgeside 2nds v Pontypool Town 2nds.