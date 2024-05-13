TWO wins in a week have put Goytre within reach of third place in the Ardal South East League with three games left to play.
In midweek the Penperlleni outfit saw off mid-table Aberbargoed Buds 4-1 at their Plough Road ground, with Isaac Wigley bagging a hat-trick.
And they backed it up with a 3-1 win on Saturday at Undy Athletic, taking them within two points of Risca United with two games in hand.
Wigley put them in front on 19 minutes against the Buds, before the visitors levelled two minutes into the second half.
The hosts reacted quickly though, Marcus Jones making it 2-1 within four minutes, and two late Wigley goals on 86 minutes and four minutes into stoppage time secured the points.
It was also tight until the final minutes at Undy, after Sam Jacobsen's fifth minute opener and a second on 52 minutes from David Lyon were pegged back to 2-1 10 minutes from time.
But an own goal three minutes from time gave Goytre beathing space and the points, with a trip to second-placed Newport City up next this Friday evening (May 17).
Blaenavon Blues drew level on points with 10th-placed Tredegar after a 1-1 home draw with sixth-placed Caldicot Town, Matt Burns securing a point with his 10th goal of the season.
And they conclude their season next Tuesday (May 21) with a trip to Undy.
Abergavenny 2nds won 2-0 at home to Tredegar 2nds in midweek, thanks to an Alex Holmes penalty right on half-time and a Blake Tovey goal two minutes after the restart.
But fellow basement battlers Goytre 2nds then won 4-2 at home to Abertillery Bluebirds 2nds the following night to move within a point of Aber, who then lost 3-2 on Saturday to fellow strugglers Chepstow, with the Jockeys leapfrogging Goytre to level on points with the Pennies.