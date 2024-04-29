IT was a week of two halves for Goytre's Ardal South East side, with a 3-1 midweek home win over league leaders Trethomas Bluebirds followed by a 4-0 humbling on Saturday at lowly Abercarn.
The midweek victory ended Bluebirds' season-long 24-game unbeaten run, with David Lyon and Troy Hiscock Greening making it 2-0 before half-time, and Isaac Wigley adding a third after a Levi Rees free-kick had given the visitors hope.
A blocked Elias Youssef shot fell to Lyon for the first who blasted into the net from just inside the box on 18 minutes.
And seven minutes into stoppage time, Hiscock Greening doubled the lead heading home a corner at the near post.
Rees reduced the deficit four minutes into the second period when a player was fouled on the edge of the box.
But a poor clearance saw Marcus Jones cross to Wigley to poke home from close range for 3-1 with 20 minutes to play.
Victory on Saturday would have lifted fourth-placed Goytre to within five points of third-placed Risca with three games in hand, but they found themselves 2-0 down at Abercarn at half-time, before leaking more goals on 53 and 65 minutes.
But the 2nds fought back from 2-0 down on Saturday to win 3-2 at Chepstow in a basement battle, thanks to second-half goals from Joel Dean (60), Craig Jolliffe (75) and a Sohibou Cassama penalty (85).
A Zach Duke leveller (33) and a Jack Sage winner (81) also saw Abergavenny Town 2nds fight back to win 2-1 away at Abertillery Bluebirds.
And Blaenavon Blues 2nds beat SE Reserves League leaders Lliswerry 5-3 at home to go fifth, Bailey Perry and Jude Bull with braces and Illtyd Caddick with a penalty.
Clydach Wasps bounced back from an 8-1 hammering at Gwent Premier high-flyers Pill in midweek to draw 3-3 at Caerleon.
And Brynmawr won 2-0 at Argoed Reform to keep their North Gwent Premier title hopes alive, thanks to Liam Davies and Charles Davies strikes.
A brace from Ben Rogers and one from Jimmy Cox saw Forgeside beat Gwent Central One leaders Pontnewynydd to make the final of the Langdon Cup, where they will meet Crickhowell 2nds at Goytre this Saturday (May 4), who beat Fairfield 1-0 thanks to a Nick Francis goal five minutes from time.
Goytre also travel to Treowen Stars on Saturday, while Blaenavon Blues visit Chepstow Town on Sunday (May 5).
Goytre 2nds host Abertillery Bluebirds on Friday night, before Abergavenny 2nds visit Cwmbran Celtic and Blues 2nds host Caldicot next day.