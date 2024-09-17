LLOYD Walker fired all four goals for Abergavenny Town Development as they fought out a 4-4 draw away to Caldicot 2nds.
The hotshot levelled on 29 minutes, and put them 2-1 up on the stroke of half-time before making it 3-1 four minutes into the second half.
His fourth on 79 minutes made it 4-2 to the Pennies, but in a mad last few minutes, Caldocot pulled one back with a minute of normal time left, then fired the leveller deep in stoppage time before an Aber man got his marching orders.
Victory would have put the visitors top of FAW Reserves South East, as leaders Cwmbran Celtic lost 1-0 at Croseyceiliog, but the draw leaves them second a point behind.
Blaenavon Blues 2nds were blitzed 8-0 at Undy, while Goytre 2nds lost 1-0 at Trethomas, leaving them 11th and bottom.
But Clydach Wasps marched on with a 4-1 win at Lucas Cwmbran in the Gwent Premier top tier, goals from Tom York, Ben Sherman, Rhys Tutton and Lloyd Francis securing the points to place fifth.
Nantyglo stormed into the last eight of the GP County Motors Cup with a 2-1 win at Abertillery Excelsiors, Brogan Southaway with a late winner after a 23rd-minute opener from Jack Watkins.
Joseph Smith's winner for unbeaten Brynmawr United at Pontnewydd was even later, a minute into stoppage time, as they won 3-2 after a Harvey Miles brace, putting them fourth in Gwent Central 2.
But Crickhowell missed out 2-1 at Cwmcarn, Dylan King with their first half goal, while their 2nds also lost by the same score at home to New Inn Dev in Gwent Central One, Aaron Williams the scorer.
Unbeaten Gwent Central 2 table toppers Glascoed were on fire though, winning 6-0 away to Usk 2nds in midweek thanks to a Dawson Stubbs hat-trick (21, 77, 82) and goals from Kevin Andrews (13), Ryan Martin (47) and Shane Davies (56).
And a Shane Davies penalty six minutes into stoppage time secured a last-gasp 2-1 win away to Mardy 2nds on Saturday.