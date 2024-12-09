WALES Women's football team made history in Dublin as they qualified for the Euros 2025 in Switzerland, winning a two-leg play-off 3-2 to make next Monday's (December 16) 16-team draw in Lausanne.
The heartbreaks of the past can finally be forgotten as tears of joy replaced the pain of going close to qualifying for a major competition, having narrowly missed out on the three previous occasions.
Following a 1-1 draw at Cardiff City Stadium the previous Friday (November 29), Tuesday's day of destiny (December 3) at the Aviva Stadium was the ultimate winner takes all clash, with it starting all-square.
And the Welsh put their bodies on the line and delivered the long-awaited success the team has craved.
Head coach Rhian Wilkinson made two changes to the starting line-up as Josie Green and Hannah Cain replaced Ceri Holland and Ffion Morgan, and it was clear from the start that Green would be tasked with keeping a close watch on Ireland captain Katie McCabe.
A physical battle between the two left McCabe frustrated and booked after just 17 minutes.
The first leg in Cardiff was a physical encounter and that theme continued in Dublin with a string of hard but fair challenges.
As the game settled down the chances followed and it was Denise O’Sullivan who had the best opportunity of the half when her effort beat Wales keeper Olivia Clark but struck the crossbar at the midway point, before the Wales stopper then denied Kyra Carusa.
The visitors had their chances though, and it was Lily Woodham, scorer in the first leg, who saw her free-kick saved by goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.
From the corner, Brosnan then had to be at her best to prevent Rhiannon Roberts from opening the scoring as she turned her low shot wide of the post.
However, it was Niamh Fahey who almost put Ireland ahead just before half-time but her fine strike went narrowly wide.
But the game turned within minutes of the re-start as a VAR review adjudged that Anna Patten had handled the ball and Wales were awarded a penalty, Hannah Cain stepping up and making no mistake.
Ireland were visibly rattled and switched gears as they pressured the Cymru defence, but there were opportunities on the counter-attack and Cain almost added a second on 55 minutes, but couldn’t reach a cross from Rachel Rowe.
Angharad James could have extended the lead but Brosnan prevented the captain, before a hamstring injury to Jess Fishlock saw her replaced to boost Ireland’s chances.
However, Wales then doubled the lead on 67 minutes when substitute Carrie Jones latched onto a through ball from Woodham and slotted the ball into the bottom corner.
After waves of pressure, Ireland finally pulled a goal back on 86 minutes as Patten headed home a McCabe corner.
But it was Rhiannon Roberts who proved the hero for Wales in added time as she made two huge defensive blocks to deny Leanne Kiernan and Denise O’Sullivan, with the ref's final whistle sparking joyous celebrations.
Star player and record goalscorer Fishlock said: “We're not there to make up numbers. I believe – and these girls believe – we're going to get there and compete.
"It’s beyond my wildest dreams. We're just so excited now, it almost doesn't really matter what the group is – we just can't wait to get there and experience it."