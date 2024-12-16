THE draw for the 2026 Wales men's World Cup qualifiers took place last week, followed on Monday by the draw for the 2025 Women's Euros proper, after the female Dragons made it through to a major tournament for the first time.
Wales men's football campaign to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin at Cardiff City Stadium against Kazakhstan on Saturday, March 22, followed by a journey to North Macedonia three days later.
Craig Bellamy’s side will then face a double header in June at home to Liechtenstein (Friday 6) before facing the group’s top seeds, Belgium, away on Monday, June 9.
The September and October international windows will feature one qualifying round match each, away to Kazakhstan on Thursday 4 September and home to Belgium on Monday 13 October.
The qualifying round will then end in November, away to Liechtenstein (Saturday, November 15) before a finale against North Macedonia at home (Tuesday, November 18).
All home qualifiers will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium. A limited number of Half Campaign Tickets will be available exclusively to members of The Red Wall from January.
Meanwhile, Wales Women have been drawn in the same group for Euro 2025 in Switzerland as defending champions England, alongside France and the Netherlands.
Wales – ranked 30th in the world – will face the fourth-ranked Lionesses in the final round of Group D fixtures on Sunday, July 13, after meeting the 11th-ranked Dutch on July 5 and the 10th-ranked French on July 9.
Wales’ most capped player Jess Fishlock said: “We're going to go there, we're going to give everything that we have no matter who the team is, no matter what their history is.
"Two of these teams have won the last two Euros – what a great thing to think about when you go in there. We're playing the best and I can't wait."