Ardal South East League
Blaenavon Blues 0 Goytre AFC 3
CHRIS Ham became the first Ardal South century goalscorer with a trademark hat-trick as Goytre sank derby hosts Blaenavon Blues on Saturday, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
The villagers bounced back from the previous week's Dragon Signs FAW Amateur Trophy exit to record a 3-0 win at Memorial Park, extending their unbeaten Ardal South East run to nine matches.
Blues had the first opportunity when Bailey Perry pulled his shot wide from the edge of the penalty area three minutes in.
The hosts went even closer on 17 minutes when the same player clipped the top of the bar with a 20-yard free-kick.
But Ham then opened the scoring against his former club three minutes later, a home defender’s challenge on Alfie Young seeing the Goytre striker beat the keeper to the loose ball to head into an unguarded net.
Goytre's Lewis Green then picked-up the ball and drove towards goal but was unable to keep his effort on target from 20 yards, before Paul Daniel volleyed over two minutes later from Connor Hanford's deep free-kick.
The Blues responded when Matthew Burns headed over a corner on the half-hour mark before Green drove towards the home goal again, but saw his shot saved by Luca Bullock.
Blaenavon looked to respond when newly-returned Jude Bull cut in from the left but fired his low 20-yarder straight into the hands of Joseph Massaro.
It was 1-0 to the Plough Road outfit at half-time, but home supporters were nearly celebrating in the 54th minute when Burns beat Massaro from a tight angle after pouncing on a defensive mistake, only to see the ball headed off the line by Chris Parry.
And Blues were made to pay two minutes later when Ham's 25-yard drive took a deflection off an opponent and looped over Bullock’s head to nestle in the net for 2-0.
Burns volleyed over the Goytre goal from the edge of the box on the hour-mark following Ben Parfitt's cross from the right as the hosts looked to hit back.
But on 69 minutes, moments after pulling a hopeful 35-yarder wide, Ham became the first player to score 100 Ardal Southern goals.
Thomas Meechan played the ball across the penalty area and the striker was on hand to convert at the far post to leave his former club feeling the 'Blues'.
The match appeared over for the hosts but substitute Will Priest saw his 78th-minute effort cleared off the line.
Meechan's 25-yard free-kick then bounced just in front of Bullock in the 84th minute but the Blaenavon custodian managed to scoop the ball over the bar, before Adrian Maguire's header from the ensuing corner was deflected behind.
Victory for the Plough Road club means they find themselves 20 points behind leaders Treowen Stars, who lost 3-2 at Caldicot Town on Saturday, but with six games in hand on the Bush Park outfit.
But the boot was on the other foot the previous night, when Blues 2nds beat Goytre 2nds 3-0 at Penperlleni for only their second win of the season in the South East Wales Reserves League.
All the goals came in an 11-minute first-half spell, Craig Tanner putting Blues in front on 18 minutes, Dan Parr doubling the lead two minutes later and Finley Watkins adding the third on 29 minutes.
Goytre's 1st XI will be looking to maintain the pressure at the top of the Ardal South East table at Croesyceliog on Saturday, while Blaenavon will try to bounce back at Cardiff side Canton.
Blues 2nds host Abertillery Bluebirds that afternoon, while Goytre 2nds are at Cwmbran Celtic.