ABERGAVENNY Town's run without an Ardal South East league win stretched to six games as they lost 2-0 at Caldicot on Saturday.
It was all-square 0-0 after 67 minutes when the high-flying Swans finally broke the deadlock, Ben Donoghue set free behind the defence to fire past keeper Ash Morris from eight yards.
The game was still in the balance deep into injury time, but the hosts then put the result to bed, George Holland curling into the top right-hand corner from 20 yards, leaving Aber ninth.
Elsewhere, Clydach Wasps trailed twice after two goals in the second minute of each half at home to RTB Ebbw Vale, but fought back to win 4-2 to go fifth in the Gwent Premier top tier.
Jordan Jones first levelled six minutes before the break, and after the visitors made it 2-1, two 'worldlies' from Josh Baynton on 50 and 60 minutes turned the game, the second a free-kick over the wall from outside the box, before Ben Sherman secured victory 10 minutes from time.
Nantyglo's push for a top-five spot in GP1 was halted by Pentwynmawr though in a 5-2 home reverse, Ross Davies and Caleb George Withers with the second half consolations.
But near neighbours Brynmawr United won 2-1 at home to top-four GP2 rivals Pontypool Town to stay third, Liam Davies putting them in front in the first minute, and James Watkins scoring what proved the winner on 55 minutes.
Seventh-placed Crickhowell were beaten 3-2 by visitors Oak FC however, Mike Ling and Josh Jones pulling it back to 2-2 late on, but the basement boys having the final word two minutes from time.
Crick 2nds also missed out 4-1 at Tranch in Gwent Central 1, as the visitors leapfrogged them to fourth.
But 13 held no fears for unbeaten Glascoed as the GC2 leaders made it that many wins on the trot with a 2-1 triumph at Penygarn & Trevethin, Kevin Andrews with the 78th-minute winner after a 10th-minute Andrew Davey opener.
Abergavenny host Brecon in a Friday night (February 7) derby, while Saturday fixtures include – Treharris v Blaenavon, Monmouth v Clydach, Graig Villa Dino v Nantyglo, Brynmawr v Trinant, Crickhowell v Riverside, Pontnewynydd v Usk, Forgeside v PILCS 2nds, Race v Crickhowell 2nds, Clydach 2nds v Pontnewynydd 2nds, Usk 2nds v Forgeside 2nds.