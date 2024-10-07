CLYDACH Wasps gave a battling performance at higher-ranked Bridgend Street FC in the FAW Trophy second round before bowing out 2-1.
The Ardal South West hosts struggled to break down the Gwent Premier visitors' stubborn defence, with Wasps' keeper Dave Pearce in superb form.
And it took until the 70th minute for the opener, when the referee pointed to the penalty spot after Connor Jones went flying and Paul Fowler made it 1-0.
Harry Cuddihy then nodded in the second from a corner minutes later to make it 2-0.
But Clydach kept pushing, and were rewarded with a penalty a minute into stoppage time, resulting in a red card for defender Connor Cusack and a consolation for Josh Baynton.
Fourth-placed Nantyglo lost 4-1 at home to Gwent Premier One pacesetters Marshfield, Ross Hancocks with their 28th-minute goal.
But Liam Davies scored his 100th for Brynmawr United in a 4-1 GP2 win at Pontnewynydd, James Watkins also with two and Lance Lewis one, to leapfrog their hosts to second.
Crickhowell high-fived it in the same competition, Jamie Tester firing a brace, and Josh Cashell, Luc Samuel and Jordan Wright one apiece in a 5-0 home win over Trinant.
But after two consecutive wins that took them off the bottom, Usk lost 3-0 at home to leaders Alway.
Omar Bojang fired a hat-trick as Crick 2nds clattered Blaenavon Blues 3rds 6-1 away to go third in Gwent Central 1, with Jonah Jones, Craig Thomas and Aaron Faulkner also on target.
But Usk 2nds were well beaten, 7-1 at Penygarn & Trevethin in GC2, Mark Davies with the second half consolation.
Forgeside 2nds secured a point though, drawing 1-1 at home to Pontnewynydd 2nds thanks to a late leveller from Malaki Williams.
Fixtures this Saturday include – Cefn Fforest v Clydach, Aberbargoed Buds v Nantyglo, Brynmawr v Crickhowell, Crickhowell 2nds v Race, Forgeside v Tranch, Clydach 2nds v Panteg 2nds, Forgeside 2nds v Prescoed, Glascoed v Penygarn & Trevethin.