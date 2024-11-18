Gwent Premier One
Mardy 6 Llanhilleth 3
MARDY AFC had to come from behind twice on Saturday to beat a Llanhilleth side that never gave up, but were finally overwhelmed late on by a Ross Melrose hat-trick, reports Clive Harry.
The game started in open fashion and the hosts almost took the lead after four minutes when an Owen Vaughan shot from a tight angle flashed across goal before fizzing just wide.
Melrose also had a snap shot well held by visiting keeper Dan Griffiths, before a flicked header from a corner at the other end just skimmed the Mardy bar.
Musab Husain also went close several times, but it was the visitors who took the lead after 36 minutes when keeper Logan Hamer had his clearance blocked and Ben Gibbs scored into an empty net.
And worse followed a minute later when Gibbs scored again to make it 2-0.
Fortunately, the lead was halved just before half-time when Nathan Price netted with a left-foot shot after good work by Jack Williams and Husain.
Mardy came out for the second half with all guns blazing and pressed the visitors back before equalising after 54 minutes when a hand ball resulted in a penalty which was converted clinically by Ellis French.
Brad Bond then put the visitors back in front with a great dipping shot from 30 yards to make the score 3-2 however.
But Mardy then equalised again when a long ball from French was collected by Nathan Price whose pace got him behind the defence before his low cross was turned into his own net by a Llanhilleth defender.
Mardy then piled on the pressure and went in front on 82 minutes when good work by Price was turned home by Melrose to end his recent barren spell.
Six minutes later it was Melrose again who made it 5-3 drilling a low shot past Griffiths after more good work by Price.
Williams then had a great shot from outside the area saved before going even closer when a Griffiths save and a header off the line foiled him.
Nevertheless, six minutes into injury time the hosts were awarded another spot kick.
French this time deferred to Melrose, and he responded with a perfect penalty into the roof of the net for his hat-trick and a 6-3 scoreline.
This Saturday (November 23), the team face Nantyglo away in the County Motors Cup.
In Gwent Central 2, fourth-placed Mardy 2nds were away to second-placed Clydach Wasps 2nds and took the lead twice through a Mark Hughes penalty and a first goal for the club from James Hall only to be pegged back both times with the final score 2-2.
They host Forgeside 2nds on Saturday.