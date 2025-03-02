FAW Amateur Trophy Quarter-Final
Llanrwst United 3 Goytre FC 1
GOYTRE saw their dreams of glory in the Dragon Signs FAW Amateur Trophy ended in the Conwy Valley when they were beaten 3-1 by Llanrwst United in the delayed fifth-round tie at Gwydir Park, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
The Monmouthshire outfit arrived in North Wales with great hopes of progressing to the semi-final of the national competition after just one defeat in their previous 13 matches, and will rue missed chances.
The Roosters’ Julian Williams went close with a low 25-yard drive in the 10th minute before Chris Ham responded less than 60 seconds later with a half-volley from the edge of the box that flew narrowly wide.
Goytre's Lewis Green was then unable to keep his shot under the bar after being picked out in space in the 13th minute before the hosts responded three minutes later when Chris Beardmore headed just over from a free-kick out on the right.
But the Lock Stock Ardal North West hosts broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when Sam Thomas ran on to a well-timed through ball from Leon Doran before driving into the boxa and finishing coolly past Joseph Massaro.
The Plough Road club had a good opportunity to equalise six minutes later when Lewis McCauley's close-range header was turned behind by Cian Williams after Thomas Meechan had whipped in an inviting cross from the right.
Meechan then picked up the ball a minute later and drove towards the Llanrwst penalty area but was unable to keep his drive on target.
And Goytre paid when the Roosters doubled their lead in the 37th minute, Williams heading home from a Cai Evans free-kick.
And worse followed in the first minute of stoppage-time when Williams pounced from close-range after a deep free-kick was uncleared by the Goytre defence to make it 3-0.
The visitors still had time to reduce the deficit prior to the interval, substitute Alex Young going close with a shot on the turn from the edge of the area before Daniel Barnard's header just went wide of the far post from a corner.
Ham went close to pulling a goal back for Goytre six minutes after the interval, but his 25-yard free-kick clipped the bar before Green had an effort cleared off the line two minutes later, following a cross from the right.
Ham was then presented with another opportunity in the 58th minute, but could only direct the ball over the bar from close-range as he stretched to meet a low cross.
The hosts' Cai Evans was next given time and space by Goytre to drive forward, but the defender could not keep his long-range shot under the bar.
Barnard headed over from a 61st-minute corner before Ham directed an effort wide of the target from another corner four minutes later.
Llanrwst's Sam Thomas' far post effort was blocked from a 68th-minute corner as Goytre's hopes of finding a way back into the tie steadily evaporated in the sunshine.
The Monmouthshire outfit went close with Green's drive from the edge of the box in the 86th minute, before two minutes from time a corner was headed back across goal and Lewis Green headed past Williams for 3-1.
But it was too little too late, with the Roosters nearly regaining their three-goal advantage in stoppage-time when Massaro saw his clearance charged down by Callum Parry, who narrowly missed the target.
Goytre will look to bounce back on Saturday (March 8) when they head to local rivals Blaenavon Blues in their Ardal South East. promotion push