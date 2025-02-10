NANTYGLO FC secured a 4-4 comeback draw at Graig Villa Dino, after trailing 4-1 and then facing a penalty.
Glo keeper Shane Higginson provided the heroics at one end saving the spot kick before a late leveller at the other end from sub Brogan Southway earned a point.
They were 3-0 down after 24 minutes in the Gwent Premier One clash, Jackson Thomas pegging one back three minutes later, before the hosts fired a fourth with 35 minutes to play.
But Dino spurned the chance to add a fifth from the spot, and with Ross Davies and Thomas again making it 4-3 with just under half an hour to play, Southway equalised six minutes from time, leaving Glo sixth.
Crickhowell fought out a 1-1 draw with basement visitors Riverside Rover in GP2, sub Milan Arambasic with the hosts' leveller 20 minutes from time.
Usk Town lost 3-2 at Pontnewynydd to leave them just a point above the drop zone, Greg Harris and Gene Gurie with their goals.
But their 2nds filled their boots with an amazing 15-1 win over Gwent Central 2 basement boys Forgeside 2nds, Mark Davies firing a double hat-trick, Jamie Champion a hat-trick, Jim Robinson a brace and Hywell Gilbert, Luca Howells, Jake Lewis and Jake Reed a goal apiece.
Incredibly it was 1-1 after 26 minutes when Ieuan Jones equalised for Forgeside, but the visitors' wheels then fell off with five more goals before half-time and nine more after the break.
Ten-man Forgeside 1sts also lost out 5-2 at home to PILCS 2nds in their Langdon Cup quarter-final, Ben Rogers and James Cox with the second half consolations after Richard Gulliford received his marching orders just before the break.
Crickhowell 2nds also crashed out by the same score, Aaron Williams and Bleddybn Carrington with late replies after trailing 5-0.
Fixtures this Saturday (February 15) include – Brynmawr United v Pontnewydd, Crickhowell v Cwmcarn Athletic, Pontypool Town v Usk, Forgeside v Talgarth, Race v Crickhowell 2nds, Panteg 2nds v Forgeside 2nds