THERE were mixed results for Mardy AFC teams at the weekend, with the first team falling to a disappointing 3-1 defeat away to a Panteg team battling relegation, whilst the second team cruised to an 8-0 home win over Forgeside Reserves, reports CLIVE HARRY.
After a pre-match commemoration of a tragedy which had befallen a Panteg player, there was a good size crowd in attendance for Saturday's Gwent Premier 2 match, and the home side were well up for it from the first whistle.
Unfortunately for Mardy, they were even more pumped up within four minutes of the start, when visiting keeper Logan Hamer delayed a clearance before seeing it charged down by Alex Probert who scored into an empty net for 1-0 to Panteg.
The hosts maintained their energy, and went close several times before Mardy finally began to settle down and play some football around the 20 minute mark, with Liam Powell setting up Nathan Price for a shot which went over, before Matt Wham had a well struck effort pushed away by keeper Adam Sparkes.
Panteg were still dangerous though, and causing problems with some prodigously long throws.
And one of these resulted in a second goal when the ball wasn't cleared properly, giving Stewart Roden time to collect with his back to goal and turn before giving Hamer no chance.
The half-time whistle gave Mardy a chance to regroup and they cut the deficit only four minutes after the break when a ball from Jack Williams put Price through on goal to finish well past Sparkes to make it 2-1 – his third successive match on the scoresheet.
The goal lifted the visitors, with substitute Devon Hardwick prominent on his first team debut and testing Sparkes with a well struck low shot with almost his first touch of the ball.
Unfortunately, the home team's lead was increased eight minutes later when a corner found Probert unmarked on the far post to net his second of the afternoon.
Williams then went close to reducing the deficit with a shot from distance which whistled inches wide before volleying just over after more good play and a cross by Hardwick.
Mardy continued to have more of the ball and Wham volleyed just wide as they went close again.
But there was always the feeling that despite all the huff and puff it was going to be an afternoon with no end product, which is how it turned out, leaving the visitors ninth in the league.
Nevertheless, there will be a chance for revenge almost immediately with Panteg visiting Mardy Park on Wednesday evening (April 9) for a 6pm kick-off before another home game on Saturday (April 12) against Pentwynmawr Athletic.
Meanwhile, Mardy 2nds were having a much more enjoyable afternoon against Govilon-based basement side Forgeside, with Dan Wait opening the scoring and Mark Hughes returning to scoring form with a hat-trick by half-time.
The lead was increased shortly after the break thanks to a Max Williams penalty before Jamie Hall grabbed a late brace of goals and Lewi Bradford netted his first for the club.
The result lifts the team to fourth in Gwent Central 2, with a trip to play sixth-placed Panteg 2nds this Saturday.