POLICE arrested a player in the changing rooms after a women's match erupted in violence on Sunday and had to be abandoned.
Goytre Women’s FC were winning 6-0 on the 3G pitch at Tonyrefail Leisure Centre early in the second half of a cup match when witnesses said a visiting player was assaulted and knocked unconscious.
A red card was brandished to a Tonyrefail player and an ambulance summoned to take the injured woman to hospital as the referee called the game off.
A Goytre FC statement on Monday said: "Everyone at the club is appalled at the violent assault inflicted on one of our players yesterday which saw the game abandoned, our player hospitalised and a player arrested.
“If anyone is able to provide a witness statement or video footage to help with the police investigation, please get in contact with us.
"Our thoughts and well wishes are with our player and her family and friends as she begins her recovery.
"We'd also like to thank the paramedics and staff at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital for taking care and treating our player for her injuries, and South Wales Police for responding so quickly to events yesterday and we await the results of their investigation."
A club official added that a Goytre player had been "punched eight or nine times until she was unconscious".
"Our player was taken to hospital in an ambulance and another player arrested in the changing rooms.
"The Goytre player went to the hospital where she had a CT scan before being given the OK to go home and rest. She’s got a heavily bruised face and it’s very swollen."
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "At around 4.20pm on Sunday, January 12, officers responded to a report of an assault at a football match at Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
"A 24-year-old woman from Newport received hospital treatment.
"A 25-year-old woman from Tonyrefail was arrested on suspicion of assault and is on bail pending further enquiries."