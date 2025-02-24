ABERGAVENNY Town are flirting with relegation for the second season running after a 2-0 derby defeat at Blaenavon Blues extended their winless run to seven games.
Blues are upwardly mobile in the Ardal South East League however, with three straight wins putting them mid-table with a five-point buffer to their neighbours.
Blaenavon had the best of the chances to go in front, but left it until the 73rd minute to break the deadlock, when quick feet in the box saw Bailey Perry fire home.
And he was on the mark again eight minutes from time with a 20-yard pile driver into the top corner, with victory lifting Blues into the top half in eighth.
But Aber, who finished bottom of JD Cymru South last season, are looking over their shoulders, just a point above second-from-bottom Newport Corinthians, who have four games in hand on the Pennies, although just six points covers seventh to 15th, with Treharris bottom eight points adrift.
And it won't get any easier this Saturday (March 1) when Town travel to face runaway league leaders Treowen Stars, while Blues go to Croesyceiliog in a seventh v eighth clash.
League rivals Goytre were supposed to be in FAW Trophy quarter-final action at Llanrwst at the weekend, but will try again this Saturday after the game was rained off.
Elsewhere, Goytre 2nds lost out 3-2 at top-three Caldicot Town in the FAW South East Reserves League, Lewis Green pulling one back seven minutes into the second period after trailing 2-0 at the break.
But the Swans made it 3-1 seven minutes later, and although Dan Barnard gave Goytre hope with a second with quarter of an hour to go, the hosts held on for three points.
Clydach Wasps also lost out 2-1 at home to New Inn in a mid-table Gwent Premier top tier battle, Ben Sherman with a consoltaion two minutes from time after two first-half strikes from the visitors.
But Nantyglo won 4-1 at FC Tredegar to stay sixth in GP1, Matthew Thomas and a Jackson Thomas brace putting them three up at half-time, and Ross Hancock adding the fourth 10 minutes afer the restart before a 71st minute consoaltion for the hosts.
Neighbours Brynmawr United lost 3-2 at home to Alway in a GP2 third v second clash, Liam Davies scoring a brace but the visitors taking victory after going 2-0 up in 17 minutes.
Usk Town also fell to a damaging 5-1 loss at home to relegation rivals Oak, despite levelling at 1-1 through an own goal five minutes before the break, dropping them into the bottom two.
Mid-table Crickhowell 2nds took Gwent Central leaders Fairfield United down a peg after going 1-0 down on 10 minutes, Omar Bojang and Jordan Wright replying before half-time for a 2-1 win.
And unbeaten GC2 leaders Glascoed made it 15 wins out of 15 after coming back from 2-1 down at home to Govilon-based basement boys Forgeside 2nds.
An Adam Barber brace put the visitors in front at the break, but a second half brace from sub Nathan Thomas and one from Andrew Lewis turned things around following Jack Taylor's first half effort.
Second-placed Clydach 2nds also secured a 5-3 comeback win away to Fairfield Development after trailing 3-1 early in the second period.
Four goals in 18 minutes turned the game on its head, Tayler Jones firing his second backed by strikes from Robin Richards, Keiran Evans and Jonathan Larcombe.
Usk Town 2nds were downed 7-3 at Prescoed though, leaving them fourth from bottom.
But Nantyglo 2nds won 5-0 at home to Newbridge Town 2nds in North Gwent 2, the goals coming from Jack Mantle, Dan Assirati, Owain Evans, Corrie Goreing and Josh Saxon.