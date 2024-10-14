ABERGAVENNY Town suffered a chastening 4-0 home loss to Caldicot under the Pen-Y-Pound floodlights on Friday night.
The Pennies were unable to contain Swans striker Ben Donoghue who scored all four goals, three of them set up by Laurent Ngunjoh on 13, 27 and 63 minutes, with the other assisted on 60 minutes by Jake Davies.
The second defeat of their Ardal South East League campaign saw Aber slip to eighth.
But six miles down the road, Goytre FC ended a four-match winless run the same night with a 4-2 victory over high-flying Brecon Corries.
The village side broke the deadlock when Chris Ham converted an eighth-minute penalty awarded for handball by referee Kris Hames.
Corries were level 13 minutes later after veteran forward Paul Keddle powerfully headed home a corner at the near post.
But Goytre regained the lead in the 33rd minute when Jac Evans' 25-yard free-kick beat goalkeeper Steve Price.
Again the visitors hit back though, Corey Evans' 30-yard strike surprising home keeper Joseph Massaro as it flew in just under the bar in first-half stoppage-time.
Goytre regained the lead in the 64th minute however, substitute Adam Kapan's breaking down the right and crossing for former Newport County youngster Alfie Young to fire into the top corner of the goal from the edge of the penalty area.
And the Plough Road outfit increased their advantage nine minutes later when Lewis Iles' 20-yard free-kick found the back of the net.
To cap a disappointing night for Corries, Luke Roughley then received a second yellow card in the 91st minute, before manager Damien Daniels and assistant Paul Burke both followed the midfielder.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon Blues led 2-0 after 13 minutes away to top half Abercarn United thanks to goals from Alex Berrow and Sam Reed on Saturday.
But they didn't have much reason to celebrate come the final whistle, leaking three goals just before half-time and then two more after the break to lose 5-2 and stay second from bottom.
Their 2nds also lost 5-0 at home to Croesyceiliog 2nds to stay bottom of the South East Reserves League.
Goytre 2nds drew 0-0 at Undy to climb out of the bottom two on goal difference, while at the other end of the table, Abergavenny Development stayed top despite not having a game.
Goytre 1sts host Cardiff Draconians in the JD Cymru Welsh Cup second round on Friday night (October 18), while Abergavenny visit Brecon and Blues host Treharris in the league on Saturday.
Abergavenny Dev also host Newport Corinthians 2nds on Friday evening.