ABERGAVENNY Town are up for the cup in the national competition they won eight years ago.
The Pennies beat Newport outfit Graig Villa Dino 2-0 on Saturday in the FAW Trophy first round, having already knocked out Tredegar Town 2-1 in the qualifying round.
And they would love to go all the way again, having beaten Sully Sports 1-0 in the 2016 final at Newport’s Dragon Park before going on to parade the trophy in front of a packed Cardiff City stadium Wales international match.
Craig Norman – now at near neighbours Mardy AFC – was the scorer on that occasion, firing home in the second minute.
There's still a long way to go to repeat the feat, but they're in the hat for round two thanks to two late goals in two minutes from Dylan Owen-Davies and 16-year-old Harrison Reynolds.
Goytre are also through after a 3-1 comeback win at Nelson Cavaliers, Chris Ham levelling the hosts' sixth minute opener on 29 minutes, Jac Evans slotting home on 67 minutes and Dan Barnard sealing the deal with a stoppage time third.
Clydach Wasps also made it through, following up a 3-0 Gwent Premier top tier midweek win at Pill with a 2-1 triumph at Pentwynmawr, Rhys Tutton (56) and Lloyd Francis (64) scoring.
But Nantyglo were pipped 4-3 at Newbridge Town, Ross Hancock and Dwain Hunt (two) the marksmen.
Elsewhere, Ardal South East Blaenavon Blues were blown away 6-1 by hosts Brecon Corries at a wet Rich Field in the league, despite taking the lead after nine minutes when Ben Williams ran on to a through ball to round Corries keeper Steve Price.
But that was as good as it got, the hosts levelling three minutes later when Corey Evans' 25-yard free-kick found the top corner.
It was 2-1 10 minutes later when Jack Biggs flicked-up a cross before volleying past Blues goalie Dominic Bath, and Corries extended their lead right on half-time when Matty Tong cut inside before rifling home a 25-yard drive.
Blues still had a chance until late on, but the floodgates opened with three more goals in the last 10 minutes, Paul Keddle netting a cross ball from close range, and Craig Evans poaching a fifth in the 87th minute before converting a low cross in stoppage time.
Aber Town's 2nds were in seventh heaven at home to Trethomas on Friday night, winning 7-1 thanks to braces from Rhys Meadows, Zach Duke, Joel Ali and one from Matthew Price.
But Goytre 2nds lost 3-2 at home to Chepstow, Craig Joliffe and Josh Pitt on target, while Blues 2nds fell 4-1 at home to Caldicot, Joe Prince with the consolation.
Crickhowell and Brynmawr fought out a 1-1 midweek draw in GP2 before Crick lost 3-2 at home to Alway on Saturday, Jamie Tester and Dylan King with the goals, and the latter drew 2-2 at home to Cwmcarn thanks to strikes from Harvey Miles and Lance Lewis
Cwmcarn downed Usk Town's colours 6-2 in midweek, before the Islanders lost 4-1 at home to Oak, Louis Quintin with their three goals.
Forgeside drew 2-2 with Gwent Central One visitors Crickhowell 2nds though, and Blues 3rds won 3-1 at PILCS.
But Usk 2nds and Forgeside 2nds were walloped 6-1 by Pontypool 2nds and Penygarn 2nds in GC2 respectively, while Wasps 2nds were pummelled 14-1 by Prescoed.
Abergavenny Town host Croesyceiliog on Friday night (September 13).
Fixtures on Saturday afternoon (September 14) include – Blaenavon Blues v Canton, Goytre v Abertillery Bluebirds, Caldicot Town 2nds v Abergavenny Town Dev, Trethomas Bluebirds 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Undy 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 2nds, Lucas Cwmbran v Clydach Wasps, Cwmcarn Athletic v Crickhowell, Pontnewydd United v Brynmawr United, Abertillery Excelsiors v Nantyglo, Mardy v Cefn Fforest, Crickhowell 2nds v New Inn Development, Forgeside v P.I.L.C.S. 2nds, Fairfield Utd Dev v Forgeside 2nds, Mardy 2nds v Glascoed, Blaenavon Blues 3rds v Fairfield United, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Cwmffrwdoer Sports, Brynmawr United Dev v Aberbargoed Buds Dev.