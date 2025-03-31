FOUR points in their last two games had given Abergavenny Town hope of pulling away from the Ardal South East dropzone, and a Saturday trip to second-from-bottom Tredegar Town provided the perfect opportunity to push upwards.
But a 3-0 defeat and three points for the Red Dragons leaves the visitors hovering four places from bottom with goal difference and a point to spare on the next two, who both have two games in hand.
The Pennies have just three games to improve things, and will be desperate for a positive result at 10th-placed Croesyceiliog this weekend in the battle to avoid a second successive relegation after exiting the JD Cymru South League last season.
It was scoreless at the break in a game neither side dared lose, but two goals in the 56th and 68th minute left the Pennies chasing the game and it was all over when Tredegar fired a third a minute into stoppage time.
But near neighbours Goytre bounced back after two straight losses with a 3-0 win at Newport Corinthians, top scorer Chris Ham opening the scoring two minutes before half-time, Daniel Paul adding a second on 64 minutes and former Newport County starlet Alfie Young with the third right on time.
The win lifts them back to sixth a place above local rivals Blaenavon Blues, who had the weekend off after a 6-0 home win over Corinthians the previous weekend.
Goytre 2nds played in midweek, amazingly scoring three goals in stoppage time to win 4-2 at home to Pontyclun in the first round of the FAW Reserves South Cup, Mason Keepin-Davies with two and Sohibou Cassama the fourth after Dan Paul's 20th-minute opener.
Blues 2nds were also in action at the weekend, and the FAW South East Reserves League team belied their position at the bottom of the table by holding runaway leaders Cwmbran Celtic to a 2-2 home draw.
Finley Watkins levelled on 65 minutes and then put Blues in dreamland with three minutes to play, only to be denied by a Celtic equaliser three minutes into stoppage time.
Elsewhere, Nantyglo high-fived it with a 5-0 home win over hapless Gwent Premier One basement boys Llanhilleth, who are still pointless after 24 games.
Aaron Morgan opened the scoring on 11 minutes, followed by strikes from Jackson Thomas (24), Jack Watkins (31), Dwain Hunt (51) and Matthew Francis (80).
And two late goals from Jamie Jones and Jamie Hawke secured a comeback 2-2 draw for Usk Town at Pontypool Town to lift the Green Army out of the bottom two in GP2.
Meanwhile – in true knockout style – Omar Bojang beat the onrushing Fairfield keeper a minute from time to fire Crickhowell 2nds into the final of the Gwent Central Open Cup with a 2-1 win.
Mike Ling opened the scoring with an 18th-minute penalty before the visitors levelled on 58 minutes, with the late fireworks securing an April 27 final against Tranch –1-0 winners away to Forgeside – at Blaenavon's Memorial Ground.
This Saturday's (April 5) fixtures also include – Blaenavon Blues v Brecon Corries, Abercarn United 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 2nds, Clydach Wasps v Lucas Cwmbran, Rhymney v Nantyglo, Forgeside v PILCS 2nds, Mardy 2nds v Forgeside 2nds, Pontypool Town 2nds v Clydach Wasps 2nds.
Goytre travel to Cardiff outfit Canton on Sunday, while their 2nds host Croesyceiliog Athletic on Friday night.