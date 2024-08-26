UNBEATEN Abergavenny Town secured a third straght win as they saw off Undy Athletic at Pen-Y-Pound Stadium on Friday night.
Mason Keepin-Davies fired the Pennies in front after 20 minutes before substitute Jack Sage doubled the lead three minutes into the second half.
Jack Evans added a third mid-way through the second period, and despite Undy pulling one back from the spot on 83 minutes and two yellow cards in stoppage time, Aber held firm to take the points.
The result leaves them sixth in Ardal South East just three points behind leaders Treowen after six games, with Ardal South Cup action next up this Saturday (August 31) away to Chepstow Town.
Meanwhile, local rivals Goytre FC made it into the first round proper of the JD Cymru Welsh Cup after a second qualifying round penalty shoot out at Plough Road on Saturday.
The hosts were 1-0 down after just four minutes, but got themselves back on level terms 10 minutes into the second half through a goal from Ardal SE Golden Boot hotshot Chris Ham, who has returned to the village side from Blaenavon Blues.
It stayed 1-1 to the final whistle which brought penalties, the hosts then winning through 4-2, with another cup tie in the Ardal South Cup next this Saturday at Caldicot
But Blues bowed out of the Welsh Cup 4-1 at home to Cardiff Corinthians, leaking three goals in the last half hour after spurning three good chances to take the lead.
Corries went in front just before the break before Blues levelled just after the restart, Kian Cook with the finish after good work by Alex Berrow.
Blaenavon dominated for the next 10 minutes, but spurned clear cut chances and paid the price when Corries took the lead through Mo Abdullah in the 60th minute.
Some poor defending from the Blues allowed him to add a second and extend the lead to 3-1 in the 76th minute, before Aron Davies put the game to bed with a fourth in the 80th minute.
Blues will have an immediate chance of revenge though, travelling to Corries on Friday night (August 30) in the Ardal South Cup.
Elsewhere, Clydach Wasps are flying after a third win in the Gwent Premier League's top tier – 3-1 at home to Coed Eva – took them second, level on points with Cwmbran Town.
Matty Knights put them in front on six minutes, followed by a second by Josh Baynton just before the break and the third from Marc Taylor midway through the second half.
Newly-promoted Brynmawr Town thumped visitors Usk 5-1 to also go second in Gwent Premier Two, Charlie Davies with a brace, backed by goals for Kyle Davies, Harvey Miles and Lance Lewis, with Louis Quinton scoring the consolation.
And Crickhowell secured their first point with a 1-1 draw at home to Chepstow's Thornwell R&W, Jamie Tester levelling right on half-time.
Clydach Wasps host Lliswerry on Wednesday night (August 28) and Goytre 2nds are home to Cwmbran Celtic 2nds on Friday night.
Other fixtures on Saturday include – Abertillery Bluebirds 2nds v Abergavenny Town 2nds, Blaenavon Blues 2nds v Newport Corinthians 2nds, Cwmbran Town v Clydach Wasps, Nantyglo v AFC Pontymister, Alway v Brynmawr United, Usk Town v Crickhowell, Blaenavon Blues 3rds v Forgeside, Crickhowell 2nds v Tranch, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Glascoed, Forgeside 2nds v Panteg 2nds, Fleur de Lys 2nds v Nantyglo 2nds, Aberbargoed Buds 2nds v Brynmawr United 2nds.