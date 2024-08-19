ABERGAVENNY Town FC claimed the bragging rights on Friday night in a 2-0 win over Goytre under the Pen-y-Pound Stadium lights, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
The unbeaten hosts came into the local derby following their first league win of the new season, having recorded a 3-1 victory at Treharris after three draws.
Goytre had previously drawn 2-2 after conceding a late leveller to fellow Monmouthshire outfit Undy at Plough Road, but were a place and a point ahead of Aber.
The opening 45 minutes proved somewhat uneventful and lacked clear goal scoring opportunities for either team as the county rivals headed back to the changing rooms goalless.
But the Pennies finally broke the deadlock 11 minutes after the break, when Rhys Tandy cut into the penalty area from out on the right and his shot found its way into the for corner of Joseph Massaro's goal following a deflection off Goytre defender Chris Parry.
And the hosts secured all three points in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Morgan Keepin-Davies driving towards goal from the left and curling a low shot into the far corner of the net to start the home fan celebrations.
The result saw the Pennies go two places above Goytre to sixth, with third-to-bottom Undy the visitors to the Pen-y-Pound Stadium on Friday night (August 23), kick-off 7.30pm.
Goytre take a break from league action on Saturday (August 24) when Ardal South West basement club Pontyclun head to Plough Road in the JD Welsh Cup second qualifying round.
Elsewhere in Ardal SE, Blaenavon Blues got back to winning ways with a first-half goal from Ben Williams securing a 1-0 win at Tredegar Town, lifting them to 10th.
Blues are also in Welsh Cup action on Saturday at home to Cardiff Corinthians.
Goytre 2nds hammered Treowen 5-1 at home on Friday night, Sohibou Cassama opening the scoring after a minute and later adding a second, with Cole Surtees and Craig Jolliffe also on the score sheet.
Abergavenny Town's 2nds drew 1-1 at home to Caldicot on Saturday thanks to a 12th-minute Luca Knapper strike, but Blues 2nds were beaten 4-0 the same afternoon at home to Chepstow.
Clydach Wasps went down 2-1 at home to Pill in the Gwent Premier's top tier, Mike Ling with the 10th-minute consolation, but Nantyglo won 5-0 at home to FC Tredegar in GP1, Brogan Southway with a brace and solo efforts from Alan Elmore, Jack Watkins and Matty Francis putting them top of the table.
Usk Town drew 2-2 with Trinant at The Island in GP2, Louis Quinton and James Noon the scorers.
And a goal six minutes into stoppage time from Harvey Miles rescued a point for Brynmawr in a 2-2 draw at Chepstow's Thornwell, the scorer having already pegged it back to 2-1 with 12 minutes left.
Crickhowell were crushed 6-0 away to Pontypool Town in the same division, while elsewhere, Brynmawr 2nds lost 4-3 away to Nantyglo in the first round of the North Gwent League Cup.
Other fixtures this Saturday include – Wattsville v Clydach, Nantyglo v Aberbargoed Buds, Brynmawr United v Usk Town, Crickhowell v Thornwell R&W.