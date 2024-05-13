Gwent Premier One
Neuadd Wen 2 Mardy AFC 4
AFTER some indifferent recent form, Mardy may not have been relishing a mid-week trip to play Neuadd Wen, but they responded with a positive display that resulted in a 4-2 win, reports CLIVE HARRY.
Both teams threw themselves into the fray from the first whistle, but in the early stages tended to cancel each other out, to the extent that the first real danger came after 22 minutes when Neuadd Wen forced the first corner before shooting just over the bar from a half-clearance.
The war of attrition continued until Dan Marfell went close for Mardy just after the half-hour mark when his low shot was pushed aside at full stretch by home keeper Tyler Roberts.
With the half-time whistle imminent, it looked as if both sides would draw a blank, but Marfell gave Tom Jenkins a sight of goal and his shot was half stopped by Roberts before crossing the line for him to get on the scoresheet for the fourth consecutive game.
Mardy started the second half positively and started to push Wen back with Ben Jones having a shot blocked and a Liam Powell cross flashing across the six-yard box with no attacker able to get a touch.
However, despite playing some excellent attacking football, a second goal didn't arrive until 19 minutes into the half when a spell of pressure ended with Aaron Norman fouled in the area and a penalty awarded.
Ellis French stepped up and planted his usual nerveless spot kick into the corner for his seventh successful penalty of the season.
With Mardy playing well, they looked to have the three points in the bag, but they were shocked only three minutes later by a goal out of the blue for Neuadd Wen by Corey Evans.
Five minutes later they had an even bigger surprise when Evan Walkley notched an equaliser for the hosts.
There looked to have been a loss of concentration by Mardy, but they got their game back together almost immediately and went 3-2 ahead just two minutes later when Jenkins and Marfell combined again for the latter to score with a low shot.
Rhys Meadows then almost grabbed a fourth when getting his head to a long ball only for his effort to go wide with Roberts beaten.
Mardy were finishing in the ascendency, but needed a fourth and clinching goal and it came in injury time from sub Musab Husein.
More good work by Meadows saw him beat several defenders before passing to Husein who still had work to do with his back to goal, but he turned sharply and in one movement hammered a low left foot shot into the net.
The three points moved Mardy up to third one point ahead of Nantyglo, who lost 2-1 at Rhymney on Saturday, with both due to play their final fixtures on Tuesday night (May 14) - Mardy away at Rhymney and the Glo at home to Neuadd Wen.