WET pitches sank most of the local grassroots football programme over the weekend, with just a handful of games going ahead.
High-flying Brynmawr United won 4-1 at home to mid-table Pontnewydd United on Saturday to keep up the pressure on Gwent Premier 2 frontrunners Cwmcarn and Alway, with games in hand on both.
A Josh Evans cross found James Watkins to set them on their way after 20 minutes, and further goals from Charles Davies on 37 minutes and Harvey Miles on 43, both assisted by Watkins, gave them a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time.
Watkins was again to the fore six minutes from normal time setting up Liam Davies for the fourth, before Pont grabbed a last-gasp consolation through Ryan Smith.
Crickhowell held table-top visitors Cwmcarn to a 1-1 draw after last gasp drama, Omar Bojang putting the Jackdaws ahead late on, only to be pegged back deep into stoppage time with virtually the final kick of the game, leaving Crick eighth.
Runaway unbeaten Gwent Central 2 leaders Glascoed extended their season-long run to 14 wins with a 2-0 home victory over second-placed Clydach Wasps 2nds.
It was goalless at the break, but a Shane Davies strike mid-way through the second period broke the deadlock before sub Tom Knight doubled the advantage with 12 minutes to play.
Basement battlers Forgeside 2nds fought hard away to Panteg 2nds, Gareth Williams making it 1-1 after half an hour and sub Shane Raeburn putting them 2-1 up with half an hour to play.
But two goals in a minute for the hosts shortly afterwards turned the match on its head, and a late penalty rubbed salt into the wounds as the hosts won 4-2.
Over the border, Ewyas Harold FC kept up the pressure on the top two in the Herefordshire League with a 3-2 win away to Wellington 2nds, Callum Maddy firing a brace and Harry Griffiths also on target.
The win leaves them third behind AFC Worcester and Holme Lacey, with their next game on March 1 at home to Tenbury United.
Hopefully there will be a full football programme this weekend, including a Blaenavon Blues v Abergavenny Town Ardal South East derby on Saturday (February 22) and Goytre travelling north to Llanrwst United in the quarter-final of the FAW Trophy.
Other fixtures the same afternoon include – Caldicot Town 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Croesyceiliog Athletic 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 2nds, Clydach Wasps v New Inn, Ponthir v Mardy, Brynmawr United v Alway, Usk Town v Oak FC, Pontypool Town 2nds v Forgeside, Crickhowell 2nds v Fairfield United, Fairfield Utd Dev v Clydach Wasps 2nds, Glascoed v Forgeside 2nds, Panteg 2nds v Mardy 2nds, Prescoed v Usk Town 2nds.